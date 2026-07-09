Palworld 1.0: Release will take place without a price increase.

Palworld is leaving Early Access and surprisingly keeping its current price of just under 30 euros. Developer Pocketpair is thus breaking with an unwritten industry rule.

Normally, games get more expensive when they're finished. Early access is considered an investment by players, who are later rewarded for it. Pocketpair is ignoring that. The full version 1.0 will be released on Friday for the usual $29,99. The studio is selling it as a thank you to the community. That's clever marketing.

But it's also incredibly player-friendly. Consequently, the fans' reactions are extremely positive. Nobody is complaining about saving money.

Tons of new content coming soon

The July 10th release isn't just a token gesture to shed the Early Access status. The update delivers. Players get a huge new landmass and tons of new friends to catch. In addition, the developers are working on the game's core mechanics.

The combat system has also been completely overhauled, and quests and the main story have been redesigned from the ground up. Even the Base building is being expandedStarting Friday, you can build your camps directly on the water. Offshore settlements, PAL-style. This is sure to draw tens of thousands of players to their screens simultaneously. The daily peak recently exceeded 50.000 players. The servers will be overloaded this weekend. There's no way around it.

After much thought, we have decided not to raise the price of Palworld following the 1.0 release and will keep it at $29.99.



We are incredibly proud of how far Palworld has come. Thanks to the amazing support of our players, it has become a success beyond our wildest dreams.



As… pic.twitter.com/ahOeIikMk0 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) July 8, 2026

Highlights of Palworld Version 1.0

New Pals: The number of catchable creatures will be massively increased.

The number of catchable creatures will be massively increased. New territory: A huge, completely new landmass is ready for exploration.

A huge, completely new landmass is ready for exploration. Revised combat system: The battles have been noticeably improved for the full release.

The battles have been noticeably improved for the full release. Offshore base construction: Players can now build their camps directly on the water.

Players can now build their camps directly on the water. Revised story: The main story and quests have been completely redesigned.

The main story and quests have been completely redesigned.

Pocketpair delivers exactly what the community needs right now: a jam-packed update without the unpleasant aftertaste of a price increase. This greatly strengthens the connection to the core player base, while the studio simultaneously works on card games and new publishing projects. Their focus is spot on.

Does the coldly calculated "thank you" on Friday lure you back to the Pal hunt, or have you grown tired of the survival principle by now?