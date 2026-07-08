Palworld breaks the 40 million mark before version 1.0

The open-world survival crafting phenomenon "Palworld" has reached a historic milestone shortly before the official launch of version 1.0. As developer Pocketpair announced, the hit game now boasts more than 40 million players worldwide.

This impressive milestone was achieved during an early access phase of approximately two and a half years. The game originally launched on January 19, 2024, for PC and Xbox consoles, before also conquering the PlayStation 5 in September of the same year. Thanks to its additional availability on Xbox Game Pass, the title was able to develop tremendous momentum from the very beginning, which continues to this day.

The leap out of Early Access

The official launch of the full version will take place on July 10, 2026. Final update to version 1.0 It will be rolled out simultaneously on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5. The studio emphasized that this step would not have been possible without the passionate support and continuous feedback of the community through numerous updates. They are firmly committed to delivering an even deeper, more polished, and definitive Palworld experience at launch.

As a thank you to its global community, Pocketpair has released an emotional retrospective video that revisits the most important milestones and updates of the past years. The video highlights the development from the chaotic early days to the current, polished state.

For those who decide at the last minute, there's a perfect opportunity to jump in before the big launch. Palworld is currently available on Steam with a 30 percent discount, bringing it to its lowest price yet. This offer is designed to make it easier for new "Pal tamers" to get started on the Palpagos Islands before the game enters its next era on Friday and finally leaves its testing phase behind.