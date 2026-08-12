Palworld Patch v1.0.3 lowers crafting hurdles and fixes performance issues

Developer Pocketpair has tweaked the balance of Palworld with update v1.0.3 and fixed critical crashes on consoles. The patch significantly reduces material costs for high-end equipment and resolves several multiplayer bugs.

Centralized activations and reduced construction costs

Late-game progression now requires significantly less grinding. Pocketpair has lowered the level requirements for key technologies and doubled the yield of essential resources.

The most important highlights of update v1.0.3:

Jetragon technology reduced: The unlock level moves from level 79 to level 70, while at the same time the material costs for the Pal tableware decrease.

The unlock level moves from level 79 to level 70, while at the same time the material costs for the Pal tableware decrease. More accessible aquatic building set: The technology now unlocks at level 23 (previously 66) for only 1 Ancient Technology Point.

The technology now unlocks at level 23 (previously 66) for only 1 Ancient Technology Point. Construction costs for oil production halved: The manufacturing costs for crude oil extractors and large generators have been reduced, while the production rate is increasing.

The manufacturing costs for crude oil extractors and large generators have been reduced, while the production rate is increasing. Double yield in wood: Felling trees will now yield twice the amount of fiber.

Felling trees will now yield twice the amount of fiber. Buff for World Tree holy water: The duration of the effect has been extended, the weight reduced to 0,1, and the drop rate in the World Tree region increased.

The duration of the effect has been extended, the weight reduced to 0,1, and the drop rate in the World Tree region increased. PS5 crash fix: A specific crash of Global Palbox when parental controls were enabled has been fixed.

A specific crash of Global Palbox when parental controls were enabled has been fixed. Xbox One performance smoothed out: Crashes near field bosses in the World Tree area no longer occur.

Crashes near field bosses in the World Tree area no longer occur. Work AI repaired: Summoned Pals no longer spontaneously cease fighting or assisting at the base.

Summoned Pals no longer spontaneously cease fighting or assisting at the base. Structural mechanics corrected: Collision detection for stairs and pitched roofs has been adapted to the actual object shape.

Collision detection for stairs and pitched roofs has been adapted to the actual object shape. Duplication glitch removed: A bug that allowed the unintentional duplication of items has been completely removed.

Pocketpair doesn't introduce new content, but addresses the core issues with the gameplay. Adjusting the technology levels saves players several hours of pure level grinding. The performance boost, especially on consoles, was long overdue. This update is a necessary maintenance step for server stability.