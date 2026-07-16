Palworld saves your game saves: Update 1.0.1 eliminates critical bugs

Pocketpair reacted quickly to the serious launch problems of the full version of "Palworld". The first hotfix 1.01 after the full release stabilized the system and secured painstakingly earned progress.

The most important fix concerns your save data. A bug caused painstakingly earned progress to be simply discarded under certain conditions. An absolute nightmare for every survival fan. Now the system is working reliably again. Your bases and captured friends are safe.

Nobody wants to invest hours in setting up a perfectly automated production line, only to find themselves with nothing the next day. This hotfix comes at just the right time. Pocketpair demonstrates that they prioritize game stability above all else. This provides much-needed confidence after the big release.

The end of the eternal flames

The second bug was rather bizarre, but incredibly deadly. Touching a normal campfire often left you with the "Burning" status effect for an indefinite amount of time. This meant certain pixel death from a simple mishap. The bug is now fixed. You can sit by the fire again without worry.

These are precisely the minor inconveniences that can severely disrupt the fun of everyday survival gameplay. The fix was long overdue. Now, it's not a programming error, but rather your own carelessness that determines life and death. Not quite.

Not a content update, just damage control. But that's exactly what "Palworld" needs right after the big launch of version 1.0 On July 10th. Anyone who wants to continue playing will have to download it. Mandatory patch. The developers have set the right priorities and immediately fixed the most serious issues.

Did the memory bug catch you completely off guard before the hotfix and cost you progress, or did your start in the full version go completely smoothly?