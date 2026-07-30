Palworld Update v1.0.2 focuses on Panthalus crashes and boss fights.

Pocketpair has released update v1.0.2 for "Palworld", which specifically addresses server crashes during boss fights, softlocks in missions, and graphics and performance issues in the World Tree and Sunreach.

The patch primarily addresses critical crashes on dedicated servers that caused disconnections for all players during the Panthalus fight. Another system crash, which occurred when attempting to enter Japanese text in full-screen mode, has also been fixed.

This is necessary. Nothing devalues ​​progress in multiplayer sessions faster than synchronous connection drops during server events.

Bug fixes for multiplayer, missions, and achievements

Previously, serious synchronization errors occurred in multiplayer mode. If a player was already in the World Tree area while the host advanced, the terrain was not rendered correctly from the host's perspective. Additionally, the tower boss "Victor & Shadowbeak" would completely disappear during teleport attacks in combat. Both of these logic errors have been fixed.

In the quests, faulty fade-out sequences in the missions "The First Islander" and "Captured Adventurer" prevented players from controlling the game if dialogue was interrupted at the wrong moment. Xbox players will receive corrected icons for Lifmunk Effect achievements, while the unlock of the "Predator Hunter" achievement is now reliably triggered.

Platform-specific fixes

On macOS, the World Tree area previously caused massive graphical distortions, rendering the game unplayable. This rendering effect has been removed. Additionally, the processing load when traversing the Sunreach area has been reduced, directly impacting frame stability.

The update now allows free key bindings for the commands "Cheer on this enemy!" and "Inventory". Conflicts with the middle mouse button assignment and legacy issues from versions prior to v0.7 have been removed from the control logic.

Update v1.0.2 doesn't include any new content, but it fixes essential interface issues related to stability and controls. Anyone who has previously experienced server crashes during boss fights or graphical glitches on macOS can install without hesitation. Pocketpair is consistently working on the fundamentals of its technical foundation.