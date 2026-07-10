Palworld 1.0 is live and brings flying islands and 72 new Pals.

Pocketpair has officially released its survival hit "Palworld" into its full version. With the update to version 1.0, a gigantic floating island, the World Tree, and a host of new mechanics have been added to the servers. The official and extensive changelog reveals all the details.

Palworld 1.0 adds a whopping 72 new Pals to the game and raises the maximum player level to 80. The update's centerpiece is Sunreach, a completely new archipelago floating in the sky, which can only be fully explored with specialized equipment. Also included is the long-awaited World Tree, which finally ties together the game's story threads and provides access to the toughest boss fights. The game world feels significantly more complete as a result, offering more for explorers to discover.

Mutations, mechs, and tons of weapons

The breeding system gains massive depth through mutations and the new "Awakening" feature. Mutated eggs guarantee you exclusive passive skills and higher stats, while you collect radiant gems in the World Tree to unlock the true power of your favorite Pals. Those who send their creatures into battle benefit from completely revamped partner skills from over 200 Pals.

In addition, there are 13 brand-new weapons, including lightsabers, drone launchers, and a plasma rifle. Thanks to an extra holster, you can now carry up to six weapons at once. You have maximum tactical freedom. The chaotic balancing issues of the past are over.

Base building by the sea and hardcore raids

Pocketpair has the Base building fundamentally revamped And with the "Aquatic Construction Kit," it finally allows you to build camps on coastlines and in the open sea. Fittingly, the old raid system is completely removed. It's replaced by a wave-based defense mode where enemy strength scales with the level of your worker pals. If you absolutely don't want to play that, you can simply bribe the new "Negotiator" NPC with gold coins to prevent attacks altogether. Bribery beats brute force.

Version 1.0 isn't a cowardly cosmetic update; it fundamentally revamps Palworld. The sheer amount of new content, the significantly improved combat system, and quality-of-life improvements like reduced requirements for PAL condensation demonstrate that the developers have listened to community feedback. Palworld has come of age.

The 10 absolute highlights of the v1.0 changelog

Early Access Exit: Palworld is now officially playable as full version 1.0.

Palworld is now officially playable as full version 1.0. New areas: The floating island group "Sunreach" and the mysterious World Tree have been added.

The floating island group "Sunreach" and the mysterious World Tree have been added. Tons of new creatures: 72 new Pals (47 completely new species, 25 variants) bring the total number up to 287.

72 new Pals (47 completely new species, 25 variants) bring the total number up to 287. Level cap increased: The maximum player level increases from 65 to 80.

The maximum player level increases from 65 to 80. Breeding revolution: Introduction of mutations in breeding and the "Awakening" system for maximum values.

Introduction of mutations in breeding and the "Awakening" system for maximum values. Weapon upgrade: 13 new weapons (including lightsaber and drone launcher) and 6 weapon slots instead of 4.

13 new weapons (including lightsaber and drone launcher) and 6 weapon slots instead of 4. Maritime base building: The new “Aquatic Construction Kit” allows the construction of bases in the water and on coasts.

The new “Aquatic Construction Kit” allows the construction of bases in the water and on coasts. New raid system: Wave-based attacks that scale with the level of your own base Pals.

Wave-based attacks that scale with the level of your own base Pals. Raid diplomacy: A new negotiation NPC ("The Negotiator") can cancel raids for gold coins.

A new negotiation NPC ("The Negotiator") can cancel raids for gold coins. Easier grinding: The required number of pallets for maximum condensation was drastically reduced from 116 to 48.

The required number of pallets for maximum condensation was drastically reduced from 116 to 48. No price increase. Despite the end of Early Access, the price remains the same. Price of “Palworld” at 29,99 EUR.

full standard Patch notes on Steam.

Which Pal combination will you use to first attempt to storm the World Tree – will you go all in on the new Bow and Arrow build or will you breed directly for mutations?