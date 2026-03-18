PANLINE: The true successor to Mirror's Edge announced

Finally, the Mirror's Edge successor we deserve? PANLINE promises pure flow without holding hands and has just been announced for an Early Access release. Console players can also get their hopes up.

Anyone who's into parkour and dystopian urban life should pay attention: PANLINE It sends us as runners into a world where maps and waymarkers are a thing of the past. The focus is entirely on your navigational skills and technical expertise – a bold concept that was never further developed under DICE.

Navigate by instinct instead of interface

Forget the colored lines that guide you. In PANLINE, your mind is your most important tool. The developers have opted for a radical "Pure Navigation" approach: You have a compass, landmarks, and your memory. This is a message to everyone who's tired of blindly scanning map markers.

The fact that routes have to be learned like a true craft by observing other runners gives the whole thing a depth that the genre has often lacked. It's not just about speed, but about understanding the architecture.

The centerpiece of your equipment is the PANLET, a jailbroken gadget that manipulates the city's infrastructure. But beware: a hard landing or a botched move will damage your hardware. This combination of physical success and functional equipment creates a satisfying sense of pressure. The "inventory pressure" sounds particularly intriguing.

Since progress only counts once you make it back to base, every run becomes a nerve-wracking ordeal. You can practically feel the risk as you leap across the chasms between the districts with valuable cargo. It's almost reminiscent of extraction shooters, but with a parkour focus.

The social hierarchy of roofs

PANLINE isn't a solitary sprint. The "charter crew" acts as your network of fixers and data brokers. The fact that you have to earn new movement techniques from experienced NPCs on the rooftops seamlessly integrates the mechanics into the lore. It's an organic progression system: the more you see and the more you can do, the more you unlock new levels of the city. The fact that you can only run during the day at first and have to earn the "Night Running Pass" ensures a motivating learning curve.

PANLINE could fill the niche that EA has been neglecting for years. The decision to forgo convenience features in favor of genuine spatial control is bold and refreshing. Unfortunately, there's no confirmation yet for console players, but PC gamers should definitely keep an eye on the Early Access release.

Do you feel confident enough to master a huge open world completely without a minimap and only with landmarks, or is that too frustrating for you without "Runner Vision"?