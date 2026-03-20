Paranormal Activity: Threshold – Finally, first demo impressions at PAX East

Finally, no more shaky-cam trailers. “Paranormal Activity: Threshold” will be playable for the first time at PAX East 2026 (March 26-29). DreadXP and developer Brian Clarke are sending us into the dilapidated house of Daniel and Jessica Stewart – and anyone familiar with “The Mortuary Assistant” knows that Clarke has a knack for subtle, psychological terror.

The embalmer's handwriting

The fact that Brian Clarke is behind the project is the most important news for the gameplay. In his surprise hit "The Mortuary Assistant," he proved that he masters procedural jump scares that don't get old. For "Paranormal Activity: Threshold“This means: away from scripted jump scares and towards an atmosphere that constantly makes us feel like we are being watched.”

The premise of a house renovation is the perfect vehicle for the found-footage genre. We see the erosion of security through the camera lens, while behind freshly torn-down walls, things are revealed that would have been better left hidden.

PC-first, but PS5 and Xbox will follow.

Brian Clarke's decision to perfect his "Haunt System," which dynamically adapts the scares to your behavior, on PC first is tactically smart. Console players usually end up with the technically more stable "Definitive" experience, even if the wait is annoying. However, anyone who has followed DreadXP's recent ports like "Dread Delusion" can see that they're no longer keeping their PS5 and Xbox communities waiting indefinitely.

The focus on a playable demo shows that Clarke has confidence in his mechanics. While many licensed games fail due to the rigid source material, the combination of Paramount's budget and DarkStone Digital's feel for indie horror could be just the breath of fresh air the franchise needs.

There's certainly some skepticism surrounding licensed horror, but Brian Clarke as director is a game-changer. Anyone familiar with his previous work knows that he uses sound design and visual triggers to create genuine panic, not just noise. If the demo at PAX East lives up to the DarkStone Digital name, we're not in for a cheap cash grab, but a serious simulation of paranoia.

Do you think the found-footage concept still works in the game if we control the camera ourselves, or does this cause the powerlessness of the film source material to be lost?