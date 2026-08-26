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Path of Exile 2: Release on December 11th with the Duelist

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Path of Exile 2 will be released on December 11th as a free-to-play version 1.0. Here's an overview of all the information about the new duelist and the final campaign acts.

Patch of Exile

Grinding Gear Games will release the final version 1.0 of "Path of Exile 2" on December 11th. This includes the last story acts and the Duelist as a new melee class. The game will transition directly into its free-to-play phase. The wait is over.

The Duelist takes its toll

The new trailer immediately makes the duelist's direction clear: "In the arena, one witnesses glory. But in the world, one takes it. I will take what is rightfully mine."

No empty talk. Pure fighting spirit.

As the first pure sword class, he fills a noticeable gap in the roster. With his combination of sword and shield, the duelist relies on fast, aggressive attacks and precise control. His backstory fits the game's gritty tone: raised in the slums, hardened in the sands of the arena, he fights for those who cannot defend themselves after the fall of Oriath. The gameplay shown so far appears extremely fluid. The pacing is spot on.

Full version with complete story

In addition to the duelist, the 1.0 update brings the remaining campaign acts. This finally completes the story at launch. Those who pre-register will unlock cosmetic rewards together with the community.

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The 1.0 release sends a strong message to the genre. The duelist brings fresh dynamism to the melee combat system, and the free-to-play model remains fair. The December release date is spot on.

Does the Duelist's aggressive playstyle fit into your launch plans, or will you stick with your current preferred build?

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