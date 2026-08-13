Pearl Abyss is targeting a 2028 DokeV release and is withdrawing resources.

Pearl Abyss is postponing the release of its open-world hopeful "DokeV" to the second half of 2028 and, following the March launch of Crimson Desert, is now gradually shifting development resources to the creature-collecting project.

Following the internal stabilization of maintenance work, the focus should now be fully on the title announced seven years ago.

Capacity shift following the Crimson Desert launch

Following the release of "Crimson" Desert in March 2026 and approximately seven million units sold, the resource requirements for maintenance patches at the main game are decreasing. Pearl Abyss is using this consolidation phase in the second quarter to gradually transfer available engineers and designers to the DokeV team. While the studio does not disclose specific employee numbers in its investor documents, it confirms the reallocation as a strategic priority.

Announced in 2019, "DokeV" is currently in the content production and core gameplay loop validation phase. The developer is benefiting from its in-house engine technology and multi-platform pipelines, built up over many years of development on "Crimson Desert." The first concrete marketing efforts, including playable demos, aren't scheduled until the second half of 2027. This takes time. The final product is expected in the second half of 2028. planned.

Pearl Abyss is simply working through its backlog. The fact that DokeV won't be released until the end of 2028 clearly demonstrates how much the extremely long development of "Crimson Desert" has blocked the entire studio's schedule.

Those hoping for a colorful creature collector alternative will need patience until at least the end of 2027 before any actual gameplay footage will be shown. While DokeV now benefits technically from the completed engine infrastructure, the timeline remains tight.