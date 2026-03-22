Peni Parker joins the Amazing Guardians team in MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls as their fourth fighter, bringing a new strategic dimension to the 4-on-4 brawler with her SP//dr mech. The announcement from Sony and Arc System Works also confirms a dynamic team naming system based on Marvel lore that rewards team composition.

Gadgets meet interdimensional technology

With the official unveiling of Peni Parker, the team "The Amazing Guardians" is complete. Alongside Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, and Star-Lord, Peni serves as the team's "gadget specialist." Since she pilots her SP//dr mech directly into the arena, her silhouette and range differ significantly from those of her more humanoid teammates like Peter Parker.

New in “MARVEL Tokon: Fighting SoulsThe stage "Knowhere," which serves as the Guardians' home base, was also announced. A particularly interesting detail for theory fans: The Elder of the Universe "The Promoter" (Xirena Awhina) was revealed as the mastermind behind the tournament, giving the episode mode a classic "Cosmic Stakes" framework.

Arc System Works is known for precise hitbox design. Peni Parker breaks with this classic grid through the use of mechanical elements.

Variable strategies: According to the developers, she uses tools to improvise "on the fly." This suggests setup-based gameplay (similar to Guilty Gear), where Peni sets traps or uses projectiles to force the enemy onto the defensive.

According to the developers, she uses tools to improvise "on the fly." This suggests setup-based gameplay (similar to Guilty Gear), where Peni sets traps or uses projectiles to force the enemy onto the defensive. Physical presence: As a mech pilot, she likely possesses higher defense or super-armor attributes, making her the perfect anchor for the team when fast characters like Spider-Man are under pressure.

Dynamic Lore: The new team naming system

A feature often underestimated in the community, but crucial for immersion: the game now automatically generates team names based on character selection. If you choose a lore-accurate squad, the ring announcer will confirm it. This not only encourages experimentation with the 12 confirmed characters but also demonstrates that the developers understand the Marvel license not just as a skin pack, but are delving deep into the comic book roots.

The fact that the game will be playable at EVO Japan 2026 (May 1-3) is an added bonus. Arc System Works is showing confidence in the balancing, having implemented feedback from last year's closed betas. Peni Parker isn't just a reskin; its mech focus brings mechanical variety that the 4v4 format has been somewhat lacking.

What do you think: Does the automatic team naming system make you want to create "themed decks," or do you assemble your team purely according to the tier list?