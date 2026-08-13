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Perfect balancing act: Marvel's Wolverine offers 60 FPS with ray tracing as standard on the PS5.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Insomniac confirms 60 FPS with ray tracing as the standard mode for Marvel's Wolverine on the base PS5. All the technical details!

Marvel's Wolverine Art

Insomniac Games is breaking with its own traditions. In the upcoming "Marvel's Wolverine," the performance mode, including ray tracing, runs at a smooth 60 frames per second by default on the standard PS5.

The studio is putting an end to post-launch adjustments. With previous titles like Spider-Man, the team often only delivered the performance ray tracing mode via a patch or cobbled it together shortly before release. With "Marvel's Wolverine," 60 FPS with active ray tracing formed the foundation of development from day one.

This isn't just a nice extra. For an uncompromising action game, this step makes all the difference in hit feedback. Anyone who wants to precisely maneuver muscles and claws through hordes of enemies needs the necessary reaction speed. No lag. Period.

Torn-up scenery instead of clean facades

Besides the frame rate, Insomniac focuses on an agile environment. The journey leads away from the skyscraper canyons of New York, into the Canadian wilderness and the densely built streets of Madripoor. Plants react to wind and player characters. In addition, there's a massive destruction system for the environment's props.

Market stalls, tables, and wooden paneling fly apart with realistic physics during the battles. Logan leaves chaos in his wake. When the dust settles after a skirmish, the battlefield has to look exactly like the guy who caused it: utterly battered.

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A performance mode with ray tracing as the default sends the right message for the current console generation. This shows courage. Insomniac isn't foregoing visual effects to guarantee fluid combat; instead, they've built the entire game around this ambition. The announcement is spot on.

What weighs more heavily for you in a hardcore slasher film: the full load of particle effects at 30 FPS or the direct, fluid exchange of blows at 60 FPS?

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