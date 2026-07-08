Permanent dragon flight: Spyro really takes off in "A Realm Beyond".

Developer Toys for Bob is making flying a permanent default ability in the upcoming Spyro adventure, "Spyro: A Realm Beyond." The game is scheduled for release in spring 2027.

"Spyro: A Realm Beyond" makes you forget the special flight levels of the older games. You can now seamlessly switch between ground exploration and the skies at any time. Developers Lou Studdert and Paul Yan emphasized this in an interview with Kinda Funny Gamesthat this will not be a passive autopilot.

You have to actively press buttons. Dive dives increase speed, wing flaps maintain momentum, and magic rings provide boosts. If you just want to sit back and watch, this isn't for you. The gameplay demands your full attention.

The ability to fly permanently significantly alters the worlds. Everything becomes larger, extends dramatically vertically, and offers multiple levels. To ensure you're not defenseless up there, combat has also been adapted. The classic close-range flamethrower is no longer sufficient.

Spyro now spits fireballs at a distance to hit targets in flight or to ignite campfires for updrafts. The developers built the game from the ground up around this feature. No tacked-on slapping on old mechanics.

Why it's not called Spyro 4

The name "Spyro: A Realm Beyond" is intentional. Toys for Bob doesn't want to scare off newcomers with a "4" in the title. No prior knowledge is required to have fun. Nevertheless, the core gameplay remains intact. Tom Kenny returns as the iconic voice of Spyro. Lore references for veterans are included, but the focus is on the evolution of the series.

The studio has been working on the project for just over two years, directly since becoming independent. The over 11 million units sold of the "Spyro Reignited Trilogy" demonstrate that the community is eager for the purple dragon.

The concept shown sounds promising. Toys for Bob knows exactly how to preserve the feel of the old games while still delivering modern gameplay. The free-flying mechanic could completely revitalize the somewhat dated formula if the level design keeps pace with the new speed. It's still a ways off until spring 2027, but the foundation is rock solid.

What do you think of the flight mechanics? Does it take away the appeal of classic platforming, or is it exactly the upgrade Spyro needed?