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Persona 6: Disc version only for PS5 – what else Sega reveals

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Sega confirms a physical version of Persona 6 exclusively for PS5. Why Xbox fans will miss out and what that means for the release.

Persona 6 Logo

Anyone wanting to own "Persona 6" will need a PlayStation 5. Sega apparently only allows Xbox and PC users to download it digitally – unintentionally limiting the release window.

Sega is releasing a physical version of "Persona 6," but it's exclusive to the PlayStation 5. This is evident from a footnote in the game. official website This is something the community has only just noticed. Xbox Series X|S and PC are left empty-handed at retailers.

No discs for Xbox players

The decision to forgo an Xbox disc is a bold move. Despite the close partnership between Atlus and Microsoft on recent releases, "Persona 6" will only be available on the Microsoft Store. This is typical publisher logic. Sales of physical media on Xbox consoles have been declining for years, resulting in a complete abandonment of physical media.

What's more interesting is what's implied. Sony has announced that it will completely cease production of all discs for new PlayStation games starting in January 2028. If Sega is explicitly promoting a physical PS5 version, then "Persona 6" must be released by the end of 2027 at the latest. A release after 2027 therefore falls into the digital category, assuming the footnote doesn't simply disappear.

This aligns with the Rumors about a launch window in late 2027. Sega has thus indirectly confirmed the timeline.

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This is a real blow for collectors and Xbox disc owners. PS5 players can breathe a sigh of relief and finally get their cartridge for display. The unintentional narrowing of the release window to 2027 at least removes the element of uncertainty from the wait.

Is the purely digital version on Xbox sufficient for you, as long as the game ends up on Game Pass, or does Persona absolutely have to be on your physical shelf?

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