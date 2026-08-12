Latest

Phantom Blade Zero: Demo listing spotted early in the PlayStation Store

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
3 MinRead
No comments

Phantom Blade Zero will likely receive a playable version. A demo listing on the PlayStation Store suggests a State of Play release.

Phantom Blade Zero Release

A product page for a playable demo of "Phantom Blade Zero" was briefly active on the PlayStation Store before Sony removed the listing. The unannounced demo suggests a direct release during the State of Play stream on August 18th.

Premature listing is a classic store mistake.

The brief appearance of the demo in the PlayStation Store follows a familiar pattern with digital distribution platforms. Pre-prepared backend entries for upcoming events are being publicly indexed prematurely due to faulty release timers. The screenshot of the product page confirms the existence of a separate trial version alongside the full version.

The temporal proximity to announced State of Play broadcast The timing of the stream on August 18th at 4:00 AM CEST is no coincidence. Developer S-Game is planning nearly 20 minutes of pure gameplay. The simultaneous release of a demo version ("Shadow Drop") will maximize the livestream's reach. Players can test the mechanics shown directly on their own hardware, instead of relying on pre-recorded trailer sequences.

Prices, editions and pre-order bonuses

Pre-orders for Phantom Blade Zero have begun on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Developer S-Game is pricing the game in the established mid-tier price range for Chinese action RPGs.

The Standard Edition costs $59,99 (approx. €69,99) and includes only the main game. The Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at $69,99 (approx. €79,99), expands the package with a digital artbook, the official soundtrack, and two exclusive in-game outfits ("White Python" and "Black Python" or "Wulin Legend" and "Blood-Steel Form").

More Read

State Of Play Phantom Blade Zero
The State of Play on August 18th will feature 20 minutes of gameplay for Phantom Blade Zero.
Phantom Blade Zero Release
Phantom Blade Zero: Comprehensive presentation & pre-orders start on August 12th.
Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance
Monster Hunter Wilds: Free prologue demo playable now

The pre-order bonuses are pragmatic and avoid aggressive paywall tactics. Those who pre-purchase receive early access to the "Treasure Basin" accessory – which increases the drop rate for upgrade materials by 10% – as well as the "Legacy" outfit.

However, both items are explicitly not exclusive content. They can be unlocked through normal gameplay progression. S-Game is not selling any gameplay advantage, but merely convenience at the launch on October 29, 2026.

The PlayStation Store leak takes away the surprise from Sony, but gives players a tangible advantage. If the demo is released on August 18th, the risk of pre-ordering is eliminated. If the combat system runs stably on the PS5, nothing stands in the way of release preparations.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

GTA 6: Gameplay leak describes focus on AI response, UGC and PS5 Pro

According to new insider reports, GTA 6 relies on Take-Two patents, precise controls, and PS5 DualSense features.

No comments

Return to Middle-earth – The Lord of the Rings: War in the North is surprisingly back.

Aspyr is bringing back War in the North as a Legacy Edition. All the details…

No comments

Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Square Enix lowers expectations for 2027

Square Enix has left its financial forecasts unchanged. This suggests a release of Final…

No comments

You Might Also Like