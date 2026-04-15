Phantom Blade Zero: Honor system influences the course of the main story

In "Phantom Blade Zero," honorable choices in side quests directly impact the main storyline and the protagonist's personal story. This was confirmed by Soulframe Liang, CEO of S-Game, thus clarifying the significance of the "Xia" aspect within the Wuxia action RPG.

While the "Wu" is represented by the brutal, hand-animated combat, the newly introduced Honor system serves to playfully depict the "Xia"—the moral core of a warrior. According to Liang, actions in the game world create a "butterfly effect": those who help strangers in need or act according to a moral code macroscopically alter their own story of revenge and love in the main quest.

The mechanics behind the code of honor

In classic action RPGs, side quests are often isolated fragments. S-Game breaks this pattern. While the main quest deals with the protagonist Soul's personal conflicts, side quests function as encounters with strangers who share their own fates.

Internal values: Acting according to the "Code of Honor" is not merely a statistical value, but according to the developers, it should have noticeable consequences on the world and the outcome of the story.

Acting according to the "Code of Honor" is not merely a statistical value, but according to the developers, it should have noticeable consequences on the world and the outcome of the story. Narrative interweaving: A decision in a seemingly insignificant side quest can later open or close doors in the main story.

A decision in a seemingly insignificant side quest can later open or close doors in the main story. Variety of endings: It is already known that the game will offer a total of eight different endings, which massively increases the replay value.

What exactly is "Wuxia," and how does Phantom Blade Zero define it?



In a recent interview in China, our Director Soulframe shares how we capture the spirit of wuxia, drawing from authentic kung fu and blending it with motion capture to create distinct fighting styles and… pic.twitter.com/Q2LdJkzveL — Phantom Blade Zero (@pbzero_official) April 15, 2026

"Phantom Blade Zero“ uses Unreal Engine 5 and waived According to the studio, they explicitly rely on generative AI for content creation. Every animation and character model is based on human hand-drawn work and motion-capturing by real martial arts experts. The goal is a "Kungfupunk" aesthetic that distinguishes itself from Western RPGs through its speed and the depth of the Chinese Wuxia tradition.

For buyers, the Honor system means one thing above all: side quests are not merely busywork. Those who rush through the world and ignore side content limit themselves in the narrative possibilities of the main story.

Since the game forgoes a classic leveling system and focuses on skill and weapon upgrades, the moral component is the primary lever for individual character development. Those who want the full experience and all eight endings must engage with the world and its inhabitants – simply pushing buttons won't get you the "true" ending.