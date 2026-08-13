Phantom Blade Zero: Pre-order trailer suggests a purely digital release

Chinese developer S-Game is linking the pre-order launch of "Phantom Blade Zero" to marketing materials that do not include a disc drive. This aligns the title with the strategy of progressive digitization ahead of Sony's planned disc-only phase-out in 2028.

Disc version apparently cancelled

Based on current pre-order information, "Phantom Blade Zero" will be released digitally only on PlayStation 5. The latest pre-order trailer from developer S-Game replaces the standard PS5 used in the previous trailer with the digital model in the final shots. This is a deliberate move, as S-Game is a self-publisher. This eliminates intermediaries and also reduces production costs for physical media.

When distributing games independently without a major publisher like Sony, logistics and pressing plant capacity become significant factors. "Black Myth: Wukong" followed an identical pattern in 2024. Only after measurable market success was a physical version released through external distributors. Whether S-Game will follow this path remains unconfirmed. Retailer listings are currently just placeholders without any real relevance.

No signs of a physical disc release for Phantom Blade Zero so far.



It is a self published game by S-GAME so maybe they haven't found a partner to do the physical version and it could come later or they are not doing one at all.



Also the PS5 console exclusive end card has been... pic.twitter.com/yufVyW7Xmj — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) August 12, 2026

Digital strategy until 2028

The move away from discs is no longer an isolated case. It's the new model. Sony is gradually phasing out physical media production by 2028. Developers are already reacting to this, and from 2027 onward, we can expect a significant increase in digital-only games. The savings in manufacturing, transportation, and retailer margins will increase the profit margin per digitally sold unit by an estimated 15 to 20 percent.

Console gamers pay the same full price for digital licenses as for physical media. They lose the right to resell them. PC platforms like Steam have been using this system for 15 years. The console market is finally following suit.

The decision to forgo a disc for "Phantom Blade Zero" makes perfect economic sense. Players will have to rely on a purely digital download, which will require significant storage space on their SSD. Those looking for collector's items or resale value will be out of luck at launch. Period.