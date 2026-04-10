Phantom Blade Zero: September release is taking a decisive step closer

According to developer S-Game, the action RPG "Phantom Blade Zero" is in its final production phase and is scheduled for release on September 9, 2026 for PS5.

S-Game has officially confirmed that the development of “Phantom Blade Zero“The intensive final phase has been reached, with the studio explicitly emphasizing that it is completely foregoing generative AI visualization techniques in the creation of the content. The current priority is to fully utilize the resources of Unreal Engine 5 in order to complete the dark “kung fu punk” world in time for the announced September release.”

Final development phase without AI support

In a recent statement, S-Game clearly distances itself from current industry trends. While many studios are increasingly relying on AI tools to accelerate production processes, the developers declare every aspect of the game to be the handcrafted work of human artists. The goal is to preserve the original creative vision without algorithmic distortions.

Technically, the title is based on Unreal Engine 5. For S-Game, this project marks the leap from the mobile sector to a large-scale console production. The focus for the remaining months is on polishing the complex combat animations, which are heavily inspired by Hong Kong action cinema.

Phantom Blade Zero is currently in the intense, final stages of development. With the time we have left, we are pouring every available resource into pushing every aspect of the game to the absolute limit of our capabilities.



We are fully aware that a profound technological... pic.twitter.com/UVfWL0pLqr — Phantom Blade Zero (@pbzero_official) April 10, 2026

Players take on the role of the warrior Soul, who is wrongly accused of murdering his master and has only 66 days to live. The studio describes the style as "Kungfupunk"—a fusion of classic Wuxia elements and mechanical, almost steampunk-like components. Unlike classic Souls-like games, "Phantom Blade Zero" features a significantly faster pace, reminiscent of titles like Ninja Gaiden or Sekiro, but complemented by a cinematic presentation of martial arts.

The release date of September 9, 2026, places the game at the end of the summer lull. This allows S-Game to slightly avoid the usually jammed fourth quarter, but they will have to live up to the high technical standards set by the initial trailers.

Players should remain skeptical, however, as to whether the highly choreographed fights from the trailers will translate seamlessly into the final version. Those who value handcrafted art design will find here a counterpoint to procedurally generated mass-produced games.