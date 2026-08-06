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Phantom Blade Zero: Comprehensive presentation & pre-orders start on August 12th.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Phantom Blade Zero opens for pre-order on August 12th for PS5 and PC. All the info on the release, trailer, and the confirmed State of Play this summer.

Phantom Blade Zero Release

S-Game will open pre-orders for the action RPG "Phantom Blade Zero" on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 12, 2026. A comprehensive preview will be released at the same time. The game itself will be released in Europe on October 29, 2026.

Developer S-Game has released a new teaser video to reinforce the pre-order announcement. The date of August 12th is strictly set. Those who pre-order at 4:00 AM German time will secure the title in advance for its release on October 29th, 2026.

Before the sales launch in autumn, a concrete information event is also scheduled. Sony has already officially announced a new State of Play for the summer. approved, which will showcase further gameplay footage. S-Game is strategically utilizing the global stage.

Kung Fu punk and fast parades

In the game, players control Soul, an elite assassin working for the powerful organization "The Order." After the syndicate's leader is murdered, Soul becomes a suspect and must uncover the conspiracy in the so-called Phantom World. The setting blends Far Eastern martial arts with steampunk elements. Technically, the Chinese studio focuses on extremely fast melee combat, precise parries, and fluid animations. No simple button-mashing here.

The simultaneous release on PS5 and PC presents a significant challenge for the development team. While the PC version prioritizes uncapped frame rates and complex ray tracing effects, the PS5 version must deliver stable performance at 60 frames per second. The highly choreographed battles leave no room for frame rate drops. Latency is key. The combat system's success hinges on input lag.

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The early pre-order phase, two and a half months before release, demonstrates S-Game's confidence. The confirmed summer State of Play presentation now needs to deliver unadulterated console gameplay. Players should wait for this presentation to verify the actual performance on the PS5. Only then will it become clear whether the visual dynamism of the trailers is maintained in the final game.

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