Phasmophobia: Rework for 13 Willow Street and new ghost Deildegast launches

Phasmophobia is making some significant changes with the latest update, v0.18.0.0. Map 13, Willow Street, is receiving a complete visual overhaul, the ghost Deildegast is being introduced, and PC players are being given direct key bindings for equipment slots.

A cinematic redesign for 13 Willow Street, a fresh spirit, and tangible workflow improvements for investigations. Kinetic Games delivers its first major quality-of-life package for 2026.

The Willow redesign

Kinetic Games brings 13 Willow Street up to the visual level of 6 Tanglewood Drive. The house's layout remains the same. However, the rooms have been repurposed and traffic flow adjusted to sharpen the dynamics of the contracts.

New assets and props replace old placeholders. The house appears more structured. Room transitions are smoother in gameplay.

Workflow acceleration: No more sluggish animations

The biggest change concerns equipment handling. On PC, slots 1 to 4 can now be accessed directly via a keystroke. Switching through them is no longer necessary.

At the same time, hand animations for grabbing, dropping, and interacting with items have been removed for the player. Item drops no longer take any time. Animations for using items can be immediately canceled by pressing the button again. This significantly improves responsiveness in emergencies.

The photo structure also becomes more logical. Higher-quality evidence now takes precedence over lower-quality images. A photo with EMF level 5 takes precedence over standard traces. Still cameras use the same frame highlight as video cameras. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cameras display the frame directly on the screen. For Tier 1, the indicator light changes from red to green.

New spirit and VR optimization

The new ghost is named Deildegast. Its spawn rate for quests is increased in the first few weeks after the patch.

For VR players, the artificial locking of viewing angles is eliminated. The character instantly rotates in sync with the viewing direction. Leg animations replace the error-prone procedural inverse kinematics (IK), reducing the risk of getting stuck on the geometry.

Kinetic Games has fixed long-standing mechanical issues with v0.18.0.0. Removing the first-person hand animations restores the necessary speed to the gameplay, which was lacking during close-quarters ghost hunts. The overhaul of 13 Willow Street finally brings the map's visuals up to the current standard of the title.