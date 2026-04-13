Physint Casting Leak: Details on Story & Villain

A recent casting call for Hideo Kojima's spy project "Physint" reveals the first concrete details about the plot and confirms a start of filming in summer 2026. The information suggests an extremely suspenseful setting and an antagonist who follows in the footsteps of Mads Mikkelsen's most iconic roles.

The casting call for the project codenamed "Shimmer" describes a pivotal scene on a hijacked bus, featuring a psychotic villain with a German accent. This provides the first concrete indication of the direction Kojima's return to the stealth genre after the Metal Gear era will take.

The kidnapping: confinement, stress, and ethnic diversity

Leaked documents from casting director Mari Ueda (known for Death Stranding 2) specifically seek actors for a sequence set in a hijacked bus. The cast list is remarkably specific:

A mother with a newborn (a classic Kojima motif for maximum emotional tension).

Five teenagers of different ethnic backgrounds (including Asian, Black, and Caucasian).

Two other male passengers.

This constellation suggests a classic "high-stakes" scenario. For players, this means that Kojima is apparently once again relying on a cinematic presentation that focuses on civilian casualties and moral weight – an element that is often lacking in modern stealth games.

The antagonist: "Hannibal" with a German accent

The description of the antagonist is particularly intriguing. They are looking for a slender character described as "calm, intense, and self-assured in a psychotic way." The casting note explicitly compares him to Mads Mikkelsen in his role as Hannibal Lecter, but additionally requires a "German accent."

Kojima's decision to seek another character type that embodies this cool intensity, following the success of Cliff Unger in Death Stranding, is a clear statement regarding the atmosphere. It almost seems as if he wants to cloak the menace of a Liquid Snake or Revolver Ocelot in a more modern, even more realistic guise.

Filming for the performance capturing is scheduled to begin in June 2026. Since Kojima has already emphasized that the development of “PhysWhile the project could take around five to six years, this early casting process is a sign that pre-production is complete. The engine is in place, the script is finalized – now it's time to focus on the "hardware" of human emotions.

The details suggest a much more grounded approach than the outlandish sci-fi elements of Death Stranding. A hijacked bus as a setting is reminiscent of classic thrillers and fits perfectly with an "action espionage" title. The comparison to Mads Mikkelsen shows that Kojima isn't compromising on acting quality. Nevertheless, since filming is only just beginning, we shouldn't expect a release before 2028 or 2029. The hype is justified, but it requires a very long wait.

What do you think of the setting? Do you prefer Kojima when he uses realistic thriller scenarios like a bus hijacking, or do you miss the completely crazy supernatural elements?