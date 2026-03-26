Pinocchio meets RoboCop: Why Artificial Detective is more than just sci-fi noir

With an impressive trailer at the Xbox Partner Preview, indie studio Vivix unveiled its debut game, "Artificial Detective." Behind the stylish facade of art deco and neon lies a team of industry veterans who tell an emotional story about machines with human desires.

"Artificial Detective“ is an action-adventure game that explores a dystopian robot city with an unlikely trio: a detective bot, a girl, and a robot dog. The game features a blend of stealth, physics-based combat, and deep investigative mechanics in a world called Conglomerate North.”

The return of “Decopunk”

The game world of "Artificial Detective" is the central pillar of the announcement. Conglomerate North isn't just another cyberpunk city; it follows the aesthetics of 1930s Art Deco – a style the developers call "Decopunk." The team's experience with projects like "Control," "Dead Space," and "Love, Death & Robots" is evident in every frame. The city's vertical structure, with its floating walkways and abandoned districts, feels both organic and menacing.

The story centers on AD 2846, a robot detective who sees himself as a kind of modern-day Pinocchio and dreams of being human. He is assisted by:

Mowgli: A human child raised by machines who believes she is a robot herself. She acts as a tech expert for upgrades and hacking.

A human child raised by machines who believes she is a robot herself. She acts as a tech expert for upgrades and hacking. DAWG: A heavily armed robo-dog, responsible for "brutal force", but also serving as mobile inventory and scanner.

Character development is directly tied to gameplay. Instead of classic XP grinding, you unlock new abilities by deepening your relationship with your companions. This is reminiscent of the buddy system from "The Last of Us," but here, thanks to the mechanical components of Mowgli and DAWG, it feels significantly more systemic.

Investigation instead of continuous fire

The trailer highlights the action, but stressed CEO Ilya Kuzyuk clarifies that AD 2846 is no superhero. He carries a taser, yet ammo counts remain low. Gameplay demands improvisation: rigging traps, electrifying the environment, or hacking hostile units. Detective work relies on flashbacks. Finding clues unlocks memory fragments, rendering the same location as it appeared decades prior. This proprietary tech delivers the lore of a vanished world through raw gameplay. It works.

"Artificial Detective" looks incredibly good, almost too good for a small team. But the clear focus on a linear, tightly woven story experience instead of a generic open world gives hope that Vivix isn't biting off more than it can chew. The blend of stealth tactics and the emotional "Pinocchio-Mowgli" dynamic could deliver exactly the freshness that the genre often lacks. After this trailer, the bar for atmosphere has certainly been set extremely high.

Do you believe that the buddy system with the robot dog and the tech-savvy child offers enough gameplay depth, or are you afraid that the investigative work will be overshadowed by the action?