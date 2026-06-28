PixARK: Terracrypt DLC brings 12 biomes and automation

Snail Games announces PixARK: Terracrypt. The first premium DLC brings 12 underground biomes, genetic features, and free quality-of-life updates for all players.

Pix Ark
Latest
Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
No comments

Snail Games is expanding the voxel survival game PixARK with "Terracrypt," the first paid premium DLC, which will launch on Steam soon and will be released for consoles in the following months with version parity.

The voxel-based sandbox spin-off of the ARK series leaves the surface with this expansion. Snail Games is focusing on a purely subterranean scenario for this paid add-on, emphasizing vertical exploration. The studio has not yet announced a specific release date or price.

12 new biomes and genetic modification

The DLC structures the new underground scenario into twelve separate, subterranean biomes. Each of these zones has its own environmental conditions, specific hazards, and adapted survival rules. Players must work their way down through these layers; escape to the surface is impossible.

Additionally, the expansion integrates eleven new creature types and new factions into the game system. Technologically, the focus shifts towards automation and bio-engineering. Players gain access to automated production chains that process resources in the background while exploring deeper layers. Genetic modifications also allow players to breed their own creatures and cultivate new plant species, expanding the existing building system to include biological components.

Free quality-of-life updates for the base game

Alongside the DLC, Snail Games is releasing a major system update for all owners of the base game. These updates primarily affect the interface and gameplay quality management. In single-player mode, saving is now possible at any time, eliminating forced sessions.

More Read

For The Stars
For The Stars: Survival game on the trail of an alien civilization
Pix Ark
PixARK – Launch Trailer for today's release
Pix Ark
PixARK releases in May, new trailer online

Furthermore, the inventory system now allows direct access to storage containers in the immediate vicinity without the need to manually retrieve items. The creature scanner has also been reworked, providing more detailed data and featuring an integrated tracking function. Exclusively for owners of the Terracrypt DLC, the engram interface for the crafting system has also been restructured.

The introduction of automation and gen modification adds gameplay elements that were previously missing from the main game. Crucially for console players, version parity is promised in the coming months. PixARK has often suffered from delayed updates on PlayStation and Xbox in the past.

GTA VI Pre-Order
Tagged:
Share This Article

SplitScreen Radio Podcast

The current show with Jonas & Bene: Gaming insights, analyses and news.

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

You Might Also Like