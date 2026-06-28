PixARK: Terracrypt DLC brings 12 biomes and automation

Snail Games is expanding the voxel survival game PixARK with "Terracrypt," the first paid premium DLC, which will launch on Steam soon and will be released for consoles in the following months with version parity.

The voxel-based sandbox spin-off of the ARK series leaves the surface with this expansion. Snail Games is focusing on a purely subterranean scenario for this paid add-on, emphasizing vertical exploration. The studio has not yet announced a specific release date or price.

12 new biomes and genetic modification

The DLC structures the new underground scenario into twelve separate, subterranean biomes. Each of these zones has its own environmental conditions, specific hazards, and adapted survival rules. Players must work their way down through these layers; escape to the surface is impossible.

Additionally, the expansion integrates eleven new creature types and new factions into the game system. Technologically, the focus shifts towards automation and bio-engineering. Players gain access to automated production chains that process resources in the background while exploring deeper layers. Genetic modifications also allow players to breed their own creatures and cultivate new plant species, expanding the existing building system to include biological components.

Free quality-of-life updates for the base game

Alongside the DLC, Snail Games is releasing a major system update for all owners of the base game. These updates primarily affect the interface and gameplay quality management. In single-player mode, saving is now possible at any time, eliminating forced sessions.

Furthermore, the inventory system now allows direct access to storage containers in the immediate vicinity without the need to manually retrieve items. The creature scanner has also been reworked, providing more detailed data and featuring an integrated tracking function. Exclusively for owners of the Terracrypt DLC, the engram interface for the crafting system has also been restructured.

The introduction of automation and gen modification adds gameplay elements that were previously missing from the main game. Crucially for console players, version parity is promised in the coming months. PixARK has often suffered from delayed updates on PlayStation and Xbox in the past.