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Planet Coaster 2: Free Update 11 brings wait time signs, on-ride photos, and new snack stands.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Planet Coaster 2 will receive free Update 11 on August 19th. All the information about wait time signs, on-ride photos for water rides, and new food stalls!

Planet Coaster 2

Frontier Developments will release the free Update 11 for "Planet Coaster 2" on August 19th on all platforms. Included are long-requested community features such as dynamic wait time displays, on-ride cameras for water coasters, and five new food stalls.

On August 19th, Frontier will be tweaking our park management system again. The free Update 11 addresses precisely the areas where the community has recently voiced its strong feedback.

Cameras for whitewater rides and detailed waiting times

On-ride photos are no longer limited to roller coasters. Cameras are now also being used on tracked rides and water rides. Those who strategically position their lenses on steep inclines can extract money from guests with high-quality snapshots. Pure rip-off? Not at all. It generates real profit for the park.

The new wait time signs are a real game-changer. They calculate the average queue length in real time and can be linked to both standard and priority cues. You can use pre-made blueprints or create the displays from scratch. It's a feature found in every real-world theme park. Finally, it's here too.

Snack refills for hungry guests

The developers are also expanding the food offerings. Five new concession counters are being added to the parks. Your visitors will soon be able to enjoy popcorn, cotton candy, corn dogs, fries, and donuts. This will provide the necessary culinary variety along the paths.

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In addition to the new objects, the update includes the usual bug fixes and optimizations designed to improve park life. The complete patch notes will be available on the official website immediately upon release.

Update 11 doesn't deliver a monumental park revolution, but it does fill noticeable gaps in the system. The wait time signs offer real added value for detail-oriented gamers, and more snack variety is always welcome. A solid free service.

Do you build the waiting time signs completely from custom parts yourself, or do you prefer to use the pre-made blueprints?

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