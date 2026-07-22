Planet Zoo 2 brings aquariums with real swarm and filter mechanisms.

Frontier Developments is integrating fully-fledged underwater habitats into "Planet Zoo 2," including blacktip reef sharks, lionfish, and reintroduction programs. The game is scheduled for release on October 13, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Modular construction system and specialized water treatment

The construction of the new aquariums utilizes the same modular building segmentation as the existing land enclosures. Players place barriers, use pre-made blueprints, or construct walk-through glass tunnels directly through the tanks to optimize sightlines for visitors. Unlike standard enclosures, their operation requires specific infrastructure: aquariums need a dedicated staff gate for logistics and maintenance.

Water quality is controlled by a three-stage filtration system. Since the animals are separated into salt, fresh, and brackish water tanks, resource management requires precise adjustment of the filtration systems to the respective salinity levels. Without a functioning filter tipping mechanism, the display tanks will become overgrown with algae.

Behavioral patterns, food logistics and ecosystem reintroduction

Fish species such as the blacktip reef shark or the lionfish have specific prey preferences and aggression levels. Not every species can be kept in a community tank; predators and prey must be strictly separated. Schooling fish exhibit dynamic group behavior and reproductive rates.

If the capacity of a freshwater basin is exceeded, the extended conservation system comes into play. Excess schooling fish can be released into external nature reserves. These reserves support cross-platform, combined species conservation by linking river and terrestrial mammals within the same protected area.

Frontier not only enhances the simulation visually through refraction effects in the glass, but also deeply integrates the aquariums into the park's logistics chains. Separating the tanks according to water types and predators necessitates a rethink of park design.