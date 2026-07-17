Planet Zoo 2: First gameplay look at the leopard

Planet Zoo 2 showcases the African leopard in the first video of its new Spotlight series, focusing on its detailed climbing behavior. Frontier Developments uses the big cat to demonstrate the improved climbing mechanics and enclosure requirements of the sequel.

The king of climbing platforms

The African leopard is the first to make its debut. Frontier's first gameplay footage from the new series demonstrates the importance of vertical enclosure design in "Planet Zoo 2." The big cat uses climbing platforms and enrichment objects not just as decoration, but exhibits lifelike behaviors on them. Anyone wanting to offer their guests a glimpse of these otherwise extremely shy and solitary animals will have to build upwards.

The video clearly illustrates the direction the zoo manager needs: standard, off-the-shelf enclosures simply won't work here. The leopards require dense forests, wetlands, and complex climbing structures that replicate the ecosystem of the Great Rift Valley. Lion prides are nowhere to be found. Leopards remain solitary animals, unless there are cubs involved. This necessitates completely different enclosure layouts than those required for their more social relatives.

Frontier is fully committed to the captivating animation. The golden fur with its rose-shaped spots looks incredibly stylish in the trailer, but the real highlights are the fluid movements while climbing. It looks like a lot of attention to detail. Makes you want more.

A real leap forward?

The optical quality And the leopard's fluid climbing animations demonstrate that Frontier has consistently refined the strengths of its predecessor. This isn't just graphical show; it's relevant to gameplay. If the climbing and territorial behavior of all animal species reaches this level of depth, Planet Zoo 2 will be a must-buy for detail enthusiasts. The release on October 13, 2026, will reveal whether the other animals can keep up.

Is the detailed climbing mechanic enough of a reason for you to buy the game, or does Planet Zoo 2 need to make significantly bigger leaps in the management system compared to its predecessor?