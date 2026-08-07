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Planet Zoo 2: Frontier showcases aviaries and new flying artists in its Feature Focus

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Frontier's new Feature Focus on Planet Zoo 2 showcases the new aviaries, nest cameras, and walk-through enclosures. All the details at a glance!

Planet Zoo 2

Aviaries, walk-through enclosures and monitoring offspring via nest camera – Frontier Developments provides insights into the enclosure options for birds in the latest Feature Focus for Planet Zoo 2.

Frontier brings fully-fledged aviaries to Planet Zoo 2. Habitat covers can be generated directly at the touch of a button using support pillars, while the scenery underneath remains completely freely positionable. This finally provides the necessary freedom for building. No more tedious fiddling with rigid wire mesh.

Some feathered species, like the secretary bird, primarily use the ground despite their enormous wingspan. Other species require true height. Walk-through enclosures like the toucan tour offer a particularly exciting experience, allowing visitors to get up close to the birds along dedicated paths. But be warned: not every species tolerates constant public traffic without stress.

Targeted socialization saves space

Great hornbills share their enclosure with Malaysian tapirs in the footage shown. This significantly reduces your zoo's ecological footprint. In "Planet Zoo 2," shared enclosures are no longer just a pretty addition, but often the key to the animals' optimal well-being.

In addition, functional nest cameras are installed in tree cavities. This allows you to observe the courtship, incubation, and raising of young, just like with long-eared owls, in detail. Once the young birds are fully grown, they are released into the wild. Releasing them back into the wild strengthens nature and earns points, as usual.

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Frontier delivers precisely the tools that its predecessor lacked. The aviaries feel flexible, and the birds' behavior is authentic. Those who enjoy meticulous building and cultivating complex ecosystems will find powerful tools at their disposal.

Which bird species would you like to establish in your park first – the tranquil birds of prey or the colorful hustle and bustle in the walk-through enclosure?

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