Planet Zoo 2 Gameplay: First video shows new emotion system

Frontier Developments' first feature focus for Planet Zoo 2 showcases the impact of the new emotion system on animal welfare. The footage focuses on the behavior of West African lions, including the lioness Zuri and the male Tao.

The revamped gameplay system dynamically calculates the animals' moods based on the quality of their enclosures. Neglect leads directly to lethargy. Optimal care, on the other hand, unlocks rare, natural behaviors. A lack of stimulation, food, or fresh drinking water has an immediate negative impact. Perfectly cared-for big cats visibly thrive.

The complex simulation of character attributes and the interactions of the big cats are shown in detail in the video embedded below. The dynamic animations and the visual representation of changing emotional states take place precisely in these gameplay scenes.

The management simulation will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.