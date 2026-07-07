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Planet Zoo 2 Gameplay: First video shows new emotion system

Planet Zoo 2 from Frontier Developments showcases the new emotion system and animal welfare mechanics in its feature focus video, using West African lions as an example.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Frontier Developments' first feature focus for Planet Zoo 2 showcases the impact of the new emotion system on animal welfare. The footage focuses on the behavior of West African lions, including the lioness Zuri and the male Tao.

The revamped gameplay system dynamically calculates the animals' moods based on the quality of their enclosures. Neglect leads directly to lethargy. Optimal care, on the other hand, unlocks rare, natural behaviors. A lack of stimulation, food, or fresh drinking water has an immediate negative impact. Perfectly cared-for big cats visibly thrive.

The complex simulation of character attributes and the interactions of the big cats are shown in detail in the video embedded below. The dynamic animations and the visual representation of changing emotional states take place precisely in these gameplay scenes.

The management simulation will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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