Playground Games is changing the Fable preset character to a significantly more attractive one.

Just before Gamescom, Playground Games has unveiled a modified face for the preset character in the new Fable teaser. The change is already generating plenty of discussion online.

A new 18-second teaser on Xbox One, released just days before "Fable's" Gamescom debut, is causing quite a stir. It shows a protagonist whose facial features appear significantly more conventional and polished than in previous trailers.

Much ado about a simple preset

Parts of the community are already interpreting the new model as a direct response to the criticism of the initial revelations. At the time, some fans felt the protagonist's design was disruptive or inappropriate for the stylized fantasy world of Albion. Now the figure looks smoother.

There's a reason for all this, though. "Fable" offers comprehensive character creation right out of the box. Gender, facial features, hairstyles – all of that is ultimately up to the player. But see for yourself.

Just a few days until @games.com 2026 🗓️



Ralph Fulton, Fable Game Director, will be live with @XBOX on 26-Aug from 3PM BST as part of their gamescom broadcast: https://t.co/AMQKsC3OwE



Be sure to follow us for new gameplay reveals and more gamescom coverage throughout the event!… pic.twitter.com/gs9fzCXFJZ — Fable (@fable) August 21, 2026

Playground Games simply showcased a different character preset in their marketing clips. The fact that a modified face is celebrated as either a major victory or a major setback in a teaser primarily demonstrates the highly charged atmosphere surrounding the game. A polygonal face alone doesn't make a good role-playing game. Ultimately, what matters is the world-building, the typical British humor, and the player's freedom.

The pre-release hype surrounding the visual update demonstrates one thing above all: "Fable" is under immense pressure. Whether the game can live up to these enormous expectations will be decided on the pitch – that is, in terms of gameplay, quests, and mechanics. A prettier preset won't resolve any doubts about the game's design.

When playing open-world RPGs, do you pay close attention to pre-made marketing models, or do you create your hero entirely on your own in the editor anyway?