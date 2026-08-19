PlayStation is rebuilding Horizon Hunters Gathering: The next live service debacle

Sony is ordering emergency surgery on the multiplayer spin-off of the Horizon series – Horizon Hunters Gathering – following disastrous feedback. According to Bloomberg reports, the project will be radically scaled back.

The online game developed by Guerrilla Games is losing its live service components after poor internal test results. The title will be rebuilt into a traditional co-op game with a story mode and a significantly smaller scope.

According to the report, the developers have been given until December. Management will decide on the project's fate this month. Most of the team will be temporarily reassigned to other tasks. Sony declined to comment officially. The conclusion remains clear.

A playtest in front of empty stands

Guerrilla Games has already sent the live service spin-off into a closed test run and failed The game's market attention is waning. The all-time peak on Steam is 561 players. While Sony kept the exact number of invitations sent under wraps, the initially disastrous feedback and abandoned lobbies clearly indicate that general interest is approaching zero.

Sony scheduled the test window to coincide with the server slam of Bungie's "Marathon" and the release of "Resident Evil Requiem." This resulted in long wait times in the social hub. The technically sound netcode and functioning server infrastructure couldn't compensate for this lack of players. Guerrilla is tying up resources with the project while the community is demanding a full-fledged "Horizon 3."

Although the feedback in later test sessions was significantly more positive – apparently still not positive enough to build the next big thing from it.

Millions for the next failed attempt

This overhaul fits seamlessly into the company's failed multiplayer offensive. Sony invested billions to convert its PlayStation 4-era dominance into sustained revenue. The result is a tally of canceled projects for The Last of Us, Spider-Man, and God of War.

The acquisition of Bungie for $3,6 billion didn't provide the hoped-for salvation. The 2026 release of "Marathon" fell short of expectations, Destiny 2 is at a standstill, and layoffs have followed. At Guerrilla Games, the revamped project continues to tie up resources. As a result, work on a true successor to "Horizon Forbidden West" is progressing only sluggishly.

The overhaul of "Horizon Hunters Gathering" isn't damage control. It's the belated realization by a management team that has been developing games out of touch with the market for years. For players, this means only one thing for now: several years of downtime for the main series, resulting in a patchwork that was never intended as a classic co-op game. We're talking "years away."

A failed test run with no reach. Anyone who launches a niche multiplayer experiment against their own competition is rewarded with empty servers. For players, the project remains a waste of time for now. I told you so!