PlayStation ends radio silence: A fight stick against the digital wildfire

Sony is refusing to discuss the issue. After a week of complete social media abstinence, the PlayStation concept returned to Xbox, but without a word about the announced end of physical media from 2028 onwards.

The first post after the massive community onslaught is instead dedicated to the new FlexStrike Fight StickA perfectly normal marketing tactic, which in the current climate appears as a deliberate provocation. The community reacted promptly and buried the product launch under a new avalanche of protest comments. Period.

Reactions to the return of social media

The facts are clear. PlayStation's official X channel has been completely inactive since July 1st, after the announcement of the discontinuation of disc sales in 2028 and the simultaneous shutdown of the PS3 and Vita stores generated over 158 million views.

The post about the FlexStrike controller, which has now been published, refers to the interchangeability of lever gates. Within the first 45 minutes, it primarily received negative feedback. User comments ignored the hardware specifications and called for the return of physical media. The product itself was completely overshadowed.

Switch out lever gates with ease on the FlexStrike wireless fight stick: https://t.co/w3qDZd3hyv pic.twitter.com/0YVe3LLlMi - PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 7, 2026

This move highlights the company's logistical dilemma. Planned advertising campaigns are being launched automatically while the communications department waits out the crisis. Data from previous conflicts, such as past studio closures, showed a maximum period of silence of three days. This mark has now been doubled to six days of radio silence.

Why the silence of the management is consistent

The community's expectations are naive. Sony's digital strategy is driven by economic realities, as evidenced by emotional petitions with over 160.000 signatures. not be changedThe exclusion of the used market and absolute price control in their own store are too important for the profit margin. There will be no backing down.

The collective silence on social media channels is therefore the only logical management decision. Any substantive response would validate the protest and prolong the debate. As long as the mass of players loudly lament the loss of a plastic shell instead of discussing the issue... Changed licensing models and digital property rights To avoid further debate, Sony sees no reason for an official statement. Experience shows that the excitement will subside once the first major exclusive titles appear in the store.

The players' attempt to force the company to back down via comment sections is doomed to failure. The bitter truth is: you won't boycott anything at all. Every angry tweet, every "Fuck Sony" post, and every hateful avalanche of comments under a simple arcade stick ultimately only feeds the attention-seeking monster that is PlayStation. You're giving the company exactly what it wants: record engagement and absolute online relevance.

Those who loudly lament the demise of discs but secretly click the "buy" button in the store when the next exclusive title is released pose no risk to Sony; they're merely background noise. If you truly wanted to impact the system, you'd have to remain silent. But your own addiction to friction is far too strong. The current wave of protests is essentially pointless. As long as there's no genuine boycott of sales figures, the digital transformation will remain a done deal from 2028 onward.