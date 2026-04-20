PlayStation chat will only be accessible with ID: New verification requirement from 2026

Sony will introduce mandatory age verification for PlayStation users in 2026. Anyone wishing to continue using voice chat or messaging features must confirm their identity.
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that, starting in mid-2026, access to communication services such as messaging and voice chat will require successful age verification. Without this verification, these social features will be blocked, while access to games, trophies, and the PlayStation Store will remain available for adult accounts for the time being.
Focus on youth protection and legal requirements
This measure is not purely arbitrary on Sony's part, but rather a response to stricter global security standards and laws such as the UK's Online Safety Act. The aim is to better protect underage users from potential dangers in online environments. Sony is thus following the example of platforms like Discord and Roblox, which have already implemented or announced similar systems.
In a recent email to users, Sony emphasizes its commitment to providing a "safe and age-appropriate experience." The verification process is intended to help reduce abuse in chat rooms and give parents better control over their children's interactions.
Face scan or ID card
In regions like UK, where the system is already comprehensively introduced, Sony relies on the service provider Yoti. Two methods are generally available for verification:
- Facial Age Estimation: An AI-powered facial scan via camera estimates age based on biometric characteristics. According to Sony, this data is deleted immediately after the scan.
- We'll check your documents: Uploading an official photo ID (passport or driver's license).
The process typically takes only a few minutes, but it poses a privacy concern for many users. Sony assures, however, that no biometric data is permanently stored on their servers.
Impact on players and buyers
The consequences of ignoring this are drastic for the social dynamics on the console. Those who refuse verification will effectively be isolated from the multiplayer experience, insofar as it relies on communication.
- Limited features: No voice chat in parties, no text messages to friends, no Discord streaming on the console.
- Future bans: According to current support documents (UK), further restrictions for unconfirmed accounts are threatened from June 2026.
- Hardware users: The requirement applies across all platforms, including PS4, PS5 and the PlayStation App.
From a technical standpoint, the introduction of systems like Yoti is a necessary evil to meet regulatory requirements in 2026. For honest users, it means five extra minutes of effort; for platform operators, it's protection against massive fines from regulators.
Those who want to strictly protect their privacy will lose access to the core of modern gaming: social interaction. The days of anonymously "self-declaring" one's date of birth are therefore definitively over.
Face scan OK, ID card definitely not.
Anyone who wants to protect children should lock pedophiles away forever and not restrict voice chats.
We know that in reality it's about total surveillance.
But this will backfire, and you'll wish you hadn't opened this Pandora's box. The time will come when all hell will break loose on those who think they can indulge in international socialism here. Keep going like this…
I won't accept that. I don't trust the empty promises of these companies either. How many more hacks and leaks have to happen before we hear, "Oops, millions of user accounts have been hacked and passwords stolen!"? On top of that, this can easily lead to identity theft. It seems too risky to me, just because I might be contacted by someone.
The excuse "It's for the protection of children" is a pretext to tighten the noose. The ultimate goal: a digital ID linked to CBCDs and everything you do online, and permanent surveillance tied to a social credit score, similar to the model in China. This is only a mediocre step in that direction, and it's time to take a firm stand.
Sony has lost a customer, and I'll be seeking refuge in the vastness of the high seas. Ahoy! 😉
That's good, especially if you're honest and have been following the situation. Since Facebook and similar platforms exist, the threshold for insults has dropped considerably.
You think it's okay for companies to get your ID information? Just because you're afraid someone might say bad things online? It's because of conformists like you that things come to this.
What is always sold to us as security is actually halfway to complete surveillance.
Public Enemy No. 1 with Will Smith sends his regards
While certainly frowned upon in many places, I personally see it as a significant step in the right direction.
Next, please implement strict age verification on social media worldwide; parents should be held liable for the actions of their underage children. As a healthcare professional specializing in pediatric psychosomatics, I am well-positioned to confirm the rationale behind this statement.
I think it would be better if parents kept a closer eye on their children. I don't need communism.