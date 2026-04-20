PlayStation chat will only be accessible with ID: New verification requirement from 2026

Sony will introduce mandatory age verification for PlayStation users in 2026. Anyone wishing to continue using voice chat or messaging features must confirm their identity.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that, starting in mid-2026, access to communication services such as messaging and voice chat will require successful age verification. Without this verification, these social features will be blocked, while access to games, trophies, and the PlayStation Store will remain available for adult accounts for the time being.

Focus on youth protection and legal requirements

This measure is not purely arbitrary on Sony's part, but rather a response to stricter global security standards and laws such as the UK's Online Safety Act. The aim is to better protect underage users from potential dangers in online environments. Sony is thus following the example of platforms like Discord and Roblox, which have already implemented or announced similar systems.

In a recent email to users, Sony emphasizes its commitment to providing a "safe and age-appropriate experience." The verification process is intended to help reduce abuse in chat rooms and give parents better control over their children's interactions.

Face scan or ID card

In regions like UK, where the system is already comprehensively introduced, Sony relies on the service provider Yoti. Two methods are generally available for verification:

Facial Age Estimation: An AI-powered facial scan via camera estimates age based on biometric characteristics. According to Sony, this data is deleted immediately after the scan.

An AI-powered facial scan via camera estimates age based on biometric characteristics. According to Sony, this data is deleted immediately after the scan. We'll check your documents: Uploading an official photo ID (passport or driver's license).

The process typically takes only a few minutes, but it poses a privacy concern for many users. Sony assures, however, that no biometric data is permanently stored on their servers.

Impact on players and buyers

The consequences of ignoring this are drastic for the social dynamics on the console. Those who refuse verification will effectively be isolated from the multiplayer experience, insofar as it relies on communication.

Limited features: No voice chat in parties, no text messages to friends, no Discord streaming on the console.

No voice chat in parties, no text messages to friends, no Discord streaming on the console. Future bans: According to current support documents (UK), further restrictions for unconfirmed accounts are threatened from June 2026.

According to current support documents (UK), further restrictions for unconfirmed accounts are threatened from June 2026. Hardware users: The requirement applies across all platforms, including PS4, PS5 and the PlayStation App.

From a technical standpoint, the introduction of systems like Yoti is a necessary evil to meet regulatory requirements in 2026. For honest users, it means five extra minutes of effort; for platform operators, it's protection against massive fines from regulators.

Those who want to strictly protect their privacy will lose access to the core of modern gaming: social interaction. The days of anonymously "self-declaring" one's date of birth are therefore definitively over.