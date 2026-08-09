PlayStation Direct is now also warning of the end of discs in 2028.

From January 2028, Sony will no longer ship new PlayStation games on physical discs and is now warning buyers in the official PlayStation Direct Store about this when purchasing the PS5 Disc Edition and the separate drive.

After this hint was already spotted on recent PS5 packaging, Sony is now expanding this information step significantly.

The digital ultimatum in the Direct Store

Following the warnings on the retail packaging, Sony has now also adjusted its own distribution platform. Anyone accessing the PlayStation Direct Store for a PS5 with a drive or the optional disc drive will see an unambiguous statement: From January 1, 2028, new titles will be released exclusively digitally via the PlayStation Store and as download codes in stores. Games released before this deadline remain playable on the drive.

This is not a trial balloon. It is a market correction that has been announced.

Economic pressure trumps collecting passion

Sales figures have justified this move from the manufacturer's perspective for years. Publishers like Take-Two to substantiate This is supported by current figures. The overall digital share of game sales in the console sector recently rose to almost 80 percent. On PC, the physical format has been obsolete for over a decade thanks to platforms like Steam. Console manufacturers only continue to bear the logistical costs of pressing, packaging, transport, and warehousing out of tradition. Abandoning discs eliminates the used market, increases Sony's profit margins through direct distribution, and deprives specialist retailers of their business foundation.

Free choice of market no longer exists here. The manufacturer determines the channel.

Ownership finally gives way to a license to use the property.

Physical data carriers have not only served for storage purposes, but also guaranteed the right to resell and independence from server shutdowns. With the discontinuation of physical storage in 2028, ownership of software will be definitively replaced by a pure right of use.

While older Blu-rays will still play in the PS5 drive, new releases will no longer receive a physical copy. This forces even those who already own a disc edition of new releases into the closed PlayStation Store system. This eliminates price competition in retail. No resale. No price wars.

The move to purely digital distribution is only logical, but for buyers it represents a clear loss of control over purchased content. Anyone buying a PS5 Disc Edition now is purchasing backward compatibility for existing collections and remaining discs until the end of 2027. For the next console generation, the message is unmistakable: the optical drive is dead.