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PlayStation Disc Off: Rumors of Sony backtracking are nonsense

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Rumors about a reversal of the PlayStation disc stop in 2028 are false. Industry insiders confirm Sony and Microsoft's course of action.

Playstation Disc Protest

Rumors of a supposed course correction at Sony and regarding physical media are pure wishful thinking. Industry insider Richard Browne has clarified: Sony is sticking to its plan and will cease production of PlayStation discs in January 2028.

So there is no about-face – only the hope of some players that Sony will eventually realize that they are abolishing their own past.

No U-turn at Sony

A Spanish podcast spread a rumor after Gamescom that Sony was backtracking on disc drives. The supposed reason: Microsoft was allegedly going all-in on physical media for the next Xbox. While this hasn't been officially denied, the industry's direction seems clear.

Industry veteran Richard Browne strongly denies the rumors. Browne, who has worked for Sony, Psygnosis, and Tencent, stated that no change in strategy was ever discussed at Gamescom. All publishers continue to adhere to Sony's directive to cease disc production after January 2028.

Additionally, staff are already being retrained at Sony's factory in Anif, Austria. The production line for optical data carriers is being shut down.

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The reality of publishers

The assumption that Microsoft would opt for a purely physical model is business nonsense. Browne expects the next Xbox to also be released without a disc drive. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma downplays this when asked about it. Hardware specifications of Project Helix so far, it has refrained from doing so and avoids making clear concessions to disc users.

Publishers earn significantly higher margins on digital sales. Eliminating production, logistics, and retail costs massively increases profit per unit. The used market, a loss-making business, disappears entirely, and rising component prices for memory and chips force console manufacturers to cut costs. The disc drive is the first to be eliminated.

User protests and boycott calls have so far been ineffective. There is no measurable impact on ongoing business or PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers. Profit margins outweigh outrage.

Consumers are confusing wishful thinking with market analysis. The shift away from optical storage media is purely economically driven and logistically irreversible. Physical data carriers in the console sector will be history by 2028.

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N7Dan
31. August 2026 12: 01

As long as Facebook and its fighters exist 🫵😎,

Nothing is set in stone yet 🤣🤣🤣

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