PlayStation Disc shutdown: History shows why Sony isn't giving in despite 200.000 signatures.

200.000 signatures. The next milestone against the PlayStation disc shutdown in 2028 has been reached – and somewhere, gaming websites are probably already preparing the next celebratory announcement. But as impressive as the number seems at first glance, for Sony it's currently little more than another tally.

The crucial question, therefore, is not whether the petition will continue to grow, but rather when it might actually become relevant for the PlayStation corporation. Because no signature in the world can stop a multi-billion-dollar efficiency program.

Sony's announced discontinuation of PS5 disc drives will hardly be stopped by a Change.org petition alone. Anyone who believes that the initial uproar surrounding the issue has finally settled the matter is missing the real crux of the conflict. The crucial question isn't whether 100.000 or 500.000 people sign the petition. The question is, at what point does fan protest become a financial risk for PlayStation?

The "Don't Kill the Disc" petition has surpassed 200.000 signatures in just a few days. That's an incredibly strong number for a gaming petition. Nevertheless, history shows that digital wish lists usually end up straight in the PR department's shredder.

Why gaming petitions almost always fail

Reviving forgotten brands, forcing a remake of a favorite game, or demanding the return of fired developers—all of this practically never works through petitions. Publishers make decisions based on market potential and budget, not on noise levels. A mouse click costs nothing and obligates nothing. It rarely reflects actual purchasing behavior. A corporation doesn't react to outrage; it reacts to impact.

There are historical exceptions. EA backtracked on loot boxes for "Star Wars Battlefront II," and Valve removed the controversial "Active Shooter" from Steam. But the truth behind these successes is sobering. The petitions were merely background noise in the forums. Only when the protest spread beyond the community, generated massive media attention, and became a serious PR problem did EA react. The pressure morphed from community frustration into a tangible sales risk. However, all of this is not comparable to Sony's decision, which will define the entire upcoming generation of PS6 consoles.

Here's the reality behind the most well-known gaming petitions:

Petition / Goal Signatures (approx.) Result / Reality Against the Xbox One online requirement (2013) 90.000 Successful? Only partially! Microsoft only backed down after massive public backlash, negative media coverage, and a poor perception of its Xbox One strategy. Saving Scalebound (2017) 150.000 Failed. Fans demanded the relaunch of PlatinumGames' canceled Xbox exclusive. The game remained dead. Cancelled multi-million dollar projects aren't revived with a click of the mouse. Game of Thrones Season 8 Remake (2019) 1.800.000 The ultimate failure. Although it's a TV series petition, it's the biggest pop culture petition of all time. HBO ignored the signatures of almost two million people with a weary smile. Against the Epic Games Store exclusivity deal for Metro Exodus (2019) 50.000 Failed. The vocal boycott call and petition were completely ineffective. Deep Silver went ahead with the deal. The game sold exceptionally well on Epic; the profit margin was simply too tempting for the publisher. Bloodborne for PC / PS5 Remaster (Ongoing since 2015) 100.000+ (distributed) A permanent failure. For over a decade, this has been one of the loudest core demands of the PlayStation community. Sony has persistently ignored this wish to this day because its strategic priority lies with other brands. Preservation of the PS3/Vita stores (a long-term victory for Sony) (2021) 45.000 Ultimately, they failed. Although Sony postponed the shutdown in 2021 after the backlash, they have quietly and so severely restricted support and payment functions for the old stores over the past few years that they are now effectively dead. The company simply waited out the problem. The final shutdown will take place in 2026.

Why disc output has a different dynamic

The current movement against digital restrictions differs fundamentally from typical fan demands. This isn't about a new product, but about the removal of an option that Sony itself has promoted as a core competency for decades. This affects collectors, retailers, and the long-term availability of games. It's a systemic issue.

This is precisely where the protest's minimal chance lies. The debate is moving beyond the gaming bubble. If the "ownership vs. licensing" issue attracts the attention of consumer protection groups and politicians, Sony will face a problem with its brand perception. Furthermore, the retail sector is in the spotlight. If retail giants realize that the demise of discs is costing them valuable hardware and merchandising revenue, real economic pressure will be exerted on the platform holders.

The lever of the future

Sony has announced the extremely early end of disc technology for 2028. announcedThis leaves room for adjustments. A complete change of course is not possible due to the enormous cost savings in logistics. Press shops and excludes intermediaries. But it won't be anything more than that.

There's no specific, magic number internally in Tokyo that signals a change of course. 50.000 signatures are merely a community signal. Only when a petition achieves significantly greater reach and the social media barrage continues does the issue change departments. Then the risk analysts get involved. A petition doesn't decide a corporate strategy. But it does highlight when a strategy is miles away from its customers.

The no-disc petition won't prevent the demise of the optical drive. The convenience of digital clicks has long since re-educated the masses. The protest will only gain relevance when the community feels the absolute store monopoly and the associated rigid pricing in their own wallets.

Until then, pure business reigns supreme in the executive suites – and 200.000 digital signatures are simply meaningless. They represent a mere 0,16 percent of the 125 million monthly active PlayStation users. A mere "rounding error" in the balance sheet. The vast majority have long since opted for convenience. They voted with their credit card.