PlayStation disc shutdown: Total radio silence, Sony ignores the protest for good reason.

Sony will completely cease production of physical PlayStation discs for all new games in January 2028. This is the core of the official announcement, which has triggered an unprecedented wave of outrage online.

For days, Sony's social media team has remained silent in response to the criticism, reverting to its usual advertising spiel after just a few days. The backlash is evident under every post. An advertisement for a fight stick quickly generated tens of thousands of angry comments. The community is rebelling against the demise of the physical market. Sony is turning a deaf ear.

Calculated shitstorm instead of course correction

The management in Tokyo will ride out this storm. Analysts like Daniel Ahmad emphasize that Sony planned for precisely these strong reactions. The strategy is to gradually push through the digital monopoly, regardless of the consequences.

A boycott of PlayStation Plus by hardcore gamers is economically insignificant. Even if half a million players cancel their subscriptions in protest, this would only affect a fraction of the total business, which is offset by the lucrative digital strategy, given an estimated 40 million active users. Fewer players would simply pay more. The company has already begun retraining staff at its old production facilities. A change of course is not forthcoming. locked out.

The real figures of the digital mandate

The transition to the purely digital era is not a sudden accident, but the result of years of development. Industry data paints a clear picture of changing user behavior.

Digital dominance: The share of full-price digital sales on PlayStation has risen from under 10 percent before the PS4 era to around 80 percent today. On the Xbox platform, this figure is already over 90 percent.

The share of full-price digital sales on PlayStation has risen from under 10 percent before the PS4 era to around 80 percent today. On the Xbox platform, this figure is already over 90 percent. The hardware base: Over 30 percent of all PlayStation 5 consoles sold so far do not have a disc drive. Based on current sales figures, the percentage of consoles sold digitally is already over 50 percent.

Over 30 percent of all PlayStation 5 consoles sold so far do not have a disc drive. Based on current sales figures, the percentage of consoles sold digitally is already over 50 percent. The revenue drivers: Sony now generates more revenue from DLCs, in-game purchases, and microtransactions than from the combined sale of all its physical and digital games. The most-played titles, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty, don't require a disc anyway.

Sony now generates more revenue from DLCs, in-game purchases, and microtransactions than from the combined sale of all its physical and digital games. The most-played titles, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty, don't require a disc anyway. The margin advantage: If Sony sells a third-party game digitally for €70 via the PlayStation Network, the company keeps 30 percent of the price – that is, €21. In physical retail, after deducting logistics, pressing costs, and retailer margins, Sony only retains about half of that amount. Despite accounting for 20 percent of units sold, physical software now represents a meager 5 percent of Sony's total software revenue.

The monopoly before the 1.000-euro console

Behind this decision lies a calculated consolidation of the ecosystem ahead of the next hardware generation. The upcoming PS6 is expected to break the €1.000 mark. Sony knows that this pricing will deter the mass market.

The focus is therefore shifting radically to hardcore gamers, from whom maximum revenue per capita must be generated. The elimination of discs will kill the used game market. Games can no longer be resold, lent, or given away. From 2028 onward, Sony will have 100% control over prices.

Legal headwinds from Europe

The project is not without legal consequences. In the Netherlands, the consumer protection foundation Stichting Massaschade & Consument (SMC) has filed a class-action lawsuit. The amount in dispute is over 400 million euros.

The accusation is serious: Sony is allegedly abusing its market position to establish an anti-competitive, closed digital system. The plaintiffs point to recent rulings by the European Commission, which fined tech companies like Apple $500 million for similar practices under the Digital Markets Act.

At the same time, the debate about digital property rights is intensifying, as Sony deleted over 500 purchased films from user libraries in June 2026 – without refunds.

Bad cards for players

Sony's biggest mistake was its lack of transparent communication – yet this has been the practice for years. A clear concept for a “Disc-to-DigitalA program or confirmation of an optional disc drive for the PS6 would have dampened the players' anger. As it stands, a system change with maximum loss of control for the customer remains.

Anyone buying new PlayStation games from 2028 onwards will no longer acquire ownership, but merely a license within Sony's closed network, which can be revoked at any time. Traditional retail game stores will lose their most important pillar. Consumers must prepare for bargains becoming rarer due to the disappearance of the used market and competition from other retailers. The PS5 will thus become the last bastion for collectors. Those seeking true digital sovereignty will inevitably have to turn their attention to PCs and open platforms.