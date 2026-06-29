PlayStation dominates launch sales: 80 percent of AAA single-player games are sold on the Sony console.

The debate surrounding the distribution of pre-orders for "GTA 6" has revealed a fundamental truth about the gaming industry: PlayStation almost single-handedly controls the software market for major single-player releases.
The assumption that multiplatform titles sell equally well on both console ecosystems has been disproven. Data from industry analyst Christopher Dring reveals an extreme imbalance in the release of new AAA titles.
The figures from global data providers
According to this data, between 75 and 80 percent of consoles sold worldwide at the launch of a major single-player title are for the PlayStation 5. Only 20 to 25 percent remain for the Xbox Series X|S.
This statistic is based on aggregated sales figures from global market researchers and explicitly excludes the PC market. Sony's software lead thus not only corresponds to its larger hardware base of an estimated 92 million PS5 consoles compared to around 35 million Xbox devices, but surpasses it proportionally.
While the balance shifts somewhat in favor of Microsoft for purely online multiplayer titles, the structural problem of the Xbox platform remains. Anyone releasing a classic AAA single-player game without a subscription model primarily refinances development through Sony's customer base.
Subscription mentality is breaking the neck of traditional software distribution.
The reasons for this distribution lie in the different conditioning of the user bases. Microsoft has conditioned its target audience to the Xbox Game Pass over the years. This model has noticeably devalued the traditional purchase of full-price titles for €70 to €80 on the Xbox. Xbox players are less likely to buy at release because they wait for the software to become available through the subscription service. Sony customers, on the other hand, are still willing to pay the full price at the point of sale or in the PSN Store.
This realization has tangible consequences for publishers. The financial and personnel costs associated with an additional Xbox port are increasingly disproportionate to the expected return, especially for purely single-player games. If four out of five console discs or downloads sold bear the PlayStation logo, the Xbox automatically drops down the studios' priority list.
The numbers dispel the myth of a level playing field for consoles. PlayStation remains the primary lead platform for developers. Anyone who values bug-free, on-time single-player blockbusters can't ignore Sony's hardware. Microsoft's strategy has effectively marginalized the Xbox as a traditional sales platform for third-party AAA software.
Marius Marmitt
There isn't even a GTA 4 version for the GSY 5 Pro.
Rene Hab Keinen, but those are usually indie games, strategy games, etc. These days almost everything is available on consoles, and especially the newer ones, which is what the PS5 is for, usually come for all platforms, and Half-Life (not half live) is in that sense also an exclusive, which Sony also has with other brands.
And you probably can't read and understand the article either... since when is CS a AAA single-player game?
Maximilian Stark
GTA 4 isn't available for PS5, so please don't tell me such nonsense!!
Likewise, no Max Payne
Why would I buy such a shabby old console for over €800? 🤣🤣
For non-existent Sony exclusive titles... absolutely not.
There are four times as many PS players as Steam players, just so you know.
I want to ask about Counter-Strike; I have a PC and have never played it on it either.
Do I want Spider-Man and the like? No, I don't, therefore I don't need a worn-out, low-end PS5 Pro for over €800.
Rene, if you don't have any, then you're not the target audience, therefore your comments here are complete nonsense.
Dominik Roithmeier
And a PS5 isn't worth that to me, €878 without a disc drive, and it'll be even more expensive soon!!
What's so expensive about almost €900? I'm going to get the PS6 too, even though I already have a PC with a 4080 Super.
Dominik Roithmeier
Already a lot with the old CPU
Let's see how long it takes before Microsoft has to deny it again…