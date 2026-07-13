PlayStation faces first antitrust lawsuit: Mexico investigates Sony's digital monopoly

Sony's plans to completely cease production of physical games from January 2028 are encountering initial resistance from state regulators. Mexican lawmakers Iraís Reyes and Luis Donaldo Colosio are filing a formal antitrust complaint with the national competition commission this week.

The justification given is unfair competition and the deliberate elimination of the free market. Sony is thus facing a lengthy investigation in one of the most important Latin American markets. Whether this has any chance of success is unclear. No manufacturer can be forced to provide discs, as was recently demonstrated by the EU.

The PlayStation ecosystem under the scrutiny of antitrust regulators

The core of the lawsuit aims at total control of the retail chain. If the physical medium disappears, the PlayStation Store will remain the sole digital marketplace for software on the console. Consumers will thus lose any option to compare prices at external retailers or to turn to the used goods market. Traditional retail is simply bypassed. A digital coercion.

The lawmakers argue that in this scenario, Sony acts simultaneously as a platform operator, software distributor, and sole price setter. According to the plaintiffs, this violates Mexican competition law. They also cite the country's lack of network infrastructure. A purely digital model systematically excludes buyers in regions without broadband internet access. This is the reality outside of major urban centers.

Digital licenses instead of actual ownership

Another aspect of the lawsuit concerns the legal status of digital purchases. The shift to a purely downloadable model transforms the purchase of a game into the acquisition of a temporary usage license. Control remains entirely with the manufacturer. The plaintiffs cite past incidents in which Sony revoked previously purchased film and television licenses from European users. deleted from the libraries It has set a precedent with far-reaching implications.

The situation is worsening for both developers and publishers. Without physical distribution channels, studios are entirely dependent on Sony's digital infrastructure and the revenue shares dictated there. The accusation of a near-monopolistic practice is being raised. Sony is undermining the market.

The case could extend far beyond PlayStation. If authorities argue that Sony gains too much influence over the distribution of digital content by abolishing physical games, a larger question inevitably arises: Where does free corporate decision-making end and where does the control of a digital gatekeeper begin?

Following this logic, other platform providers could also be targeted. Would Netflix have to offer Blu-rays again if the company dominated the streaming film market? Probably not – because antitrust law doesn't protect nostalgic formats. The crucial factor is whether a company uses its market power to exclude alternatives.

The disc is not the problem

This is precisely where the real conflict lies: The focus is not on the disc as a data carrier, but on the question of whether digital platforms will one day decide for yourself how consumers are allowed to buy, own and use content.

In short: Such an antitrust complaint could put pressure on Sony – but the chance that a court or competition authority would actually force Sony to produce discs again is relatively small. Gamers should get used to that. The bigger lever would be for Sony to make the digital market more open.

The Mexican initiative touches a raw nerve in the digital transformation. For gamers, the disappearance of physical media isn't just about nostalgia, but raises very concrete questions about control, pricing, and long-term access to purchased content.

That politicians are having this development investigated is therefore not mere activism, but a reaction to the growing power of digital platform operators. Whether Sony's strategy actually crosses an anti-competitive line will ultimately have to be determined by the authorities.

The case in Mexico could, however, set a precedent – ​​not only for PlayStation, but for the entire digital entertainment industry. The crucial question is: Should companies be allowed to close their ecosystems according to their own rules when millions of users are already bound to them?