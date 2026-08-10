PlayStation games on Steam Deck: Asobi brings PlayStation Plus cloud streaming without PS5

The third-party app Asobi now enables direct cloud streaming of PlayStation Plus titles on the Steam Deck and other Linux systems, without the need for a physical PS5 console to be switched on.

Sony catalog directly on Linux hardware

Previously, Valve's handheld console primarily served as a display device for local Remote Play with PlayStation titles. A running console on the same network was mandatory. Developer ichenzo now bypasses this limitation with the Asobi app.

The program utilizes Sony's cloud infrastructure. An active PlayStation Plus Premium subscription and a linked PSN account are required. In addition to selected titles from the PlayStation Plus catalog, selected PS5 games that have already been purchased digitally can also be accessed directly from the cloud.

The integration process differs significantly from previous workarounds. No switching to desktop mode. No manual script installation via GitHub. Asobi is installed directly as an application through the regular Steam store. distributedThe test is already underway.

"Good news everyone! The PlayTest for Asobi: Remote Play on Steam Deck, Steam Machine, and Linux is live now", reported Developer ichenzo on Reddit.

Free basic package meets paid performance

In the final version, the development team is implementing a freemium model. The free basic version limits the stream to 1080p at 30 frames per second. Those who want smoother frame rates and better visuals will have to pay. The premium package unlocks 1080p at 60 FPS, HDR support, manual bitrate control, low-latency modes, and haptic feedback for controllers.

During the current beta phase, all premium features are unlocked for all test participants at no extra cost. According to the developers, a Windows version is also in development.

Sony currently offers no official PlayStation Plus cloud streaming app for SteamOS. Asobi fills this gap without an official license. The risk therefore remains with the user. Sony could block the interfaces at any time.

For owners of a Steam Deck with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, Asobi is a huge technical advantage. The dependence on a home PS5 is completely eliminated. Those with a stable Wi-Fi connection on the go save storage space and battery power, as the processing takes place on Sony's servers. It remains to be seen how stable the latency will be in everyday use and how much the premium option will cost after the testing phase.