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PlayStation Plus subscription gift: Sony rewards the community with a free code

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Sony is rewarding PS Plus users with a free code for Helldivers 2. We'll show you the content and reveal what the new content update brings.

PlayStation Plus Multiplayer

500 million defeated enemies leave traces in the system. As a reward for reaching this in-game milestone, Sony is giving all PlayStation Plus subscribers a free avatar pack for the co-op hit "Helldivers 2".

Code for the free package

The community has done a great job and can now claim a small gift. Sony is rewarding their efforts on the virtual front with a total of four exclusive avatars for your PlayStation Network profile. Anyone who plays on the console will be familiar with the concept.

The graphics are based on familiar emotes from the game. From the classic "Be quiet" gesture to the proudly raised fist, everything is included to make the heart of a loyal soldier of Über-Erde beat faster. Incidentally, it doesn't matter which subscription level you normally use. The promotion applies without restrictions to Essential, Extra, and Premium. That's fair.

To claim your reward, all you need to do is enter the European voucher code “3RPJ-TAR4-C72PRedeem the code in the PlayStation Store. Those with a North American account should use "N7TM-CPAQ-E89P" instead. The developers haven't specified online how long these codes will remain active. Don't delay. If you want the images, grab them now.

A breath of fresh air in the big summer update

The fact that the extra is appearing right now is not surprising. "Helldivers 2" has only been a permanent part of the catalog since this month. PlayStation Plus ExtrasAnd Arrowhead follows up with more. With the latest update, "Devoid of Liberty," the developers are sending troops into completely unpredictable territory: the mysterious Illuminate Void. This is no ordinary deployment area. The planets in question have no stars in the sky, only a dark, mutated environment teeming with alien-like plants and terrifying creatures.

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The maps are packed with tough enemies. New enemy types like the Wretch and the massive Crusher will make life difficult for your squad. Those who don't work as a team will be mercilessly wiped out. There's also a noticeable change to the missions themselves.

Instead of rigid routines, you'll have to cope with randomly generated primary objectives on the planets in the void. Flexibility is essential. You'll need to conduct reconnaissance, destroy alien structures, and document everything with a tactical video camera. To help you escape this hellish wasteland, you can also unlock secondary extraction zones on the map. This adds a noticeable dynamism to the gameplay.

Free profile pictures change absolutely nothing about the gameplay. Sony knows this, and we know this. But as a little bonus, it's nice to grab one of these packages as you go. What's much more important is the actual server situation.

Joining PlayStation Plus Extra has brought a huge influx of new recruits to the battlefields. This keeps player numbers at a healthy level and ensures fast matchmaking. The new update also delivers exactly the reinforcements that experienced units desperately needed after all those battles. The whole package is simply excellent.

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