PlayStation Plus April 2026: RPG hit leaked as first top title

With the Soulslike reboot "Lords of the Fallen," a true heavyweight will arrive in the PlayStation Plus Essentials subscription in April 2026. The leak from insider billbil-kun confirms this high-profile addition, which will primarily appeal to genre fans and hardware enthusiasts.

Lords of the Fallen headlines the PS Plus monthly lineup starting April 7th. Sony remains silent on the remaining titles. Including this dark action RPG from CI Games is a clear power move for the April catalog. It packs a punch.

A technical board with playful elements

The fact that "Lords of the Fallen" is now available through a subscription service is no coincidence, but rather a clever piece of timing. Upon its release in 2023, the game was one of the first major projects based on Unreal Engine 5 and continues to impress with its "two-world system" (Axiom and Umbral), between which players must switch in real time.

Despite its immersive atmosphere and impactful hit feedback, the game initially struggled with an uneven difficulty curve and technical hiccups. Those who hesitated due to these reports can now enjoy version 2.5, which, thanks to numerous patches, runs significantly smoother than the launch version.

Perfect entry point?

The timing is tactical. With the sequel expected later this year, CI Games is leveraging PlayStation Plus to boost brand visibility. It’s a classic strategy: lower the entry barrier, grow the community, and build hype for the next installment. Forget the sluggish 2014 original. This reboot delivers a modern, unforgiving experience. It hits different.

"Lords of the Fallen" is a massive asset to the Essentials subscription. It's not just a small indie filler, but a full-fledged current-gen experience. Anyone who enjoys Soulslike games or simply wants to see what the PS5 is visually capable of should definitely pick it up. However, be prepared for a steep learning curve and a complex world design that doesn't forgive mistakes.

Have you already tried the dual-world system in Lords of the Fallen, or has the initial criticism kept you from buying it so far?