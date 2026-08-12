PlayStation Plus August 2026: Helldivers 2 & Kingdom Come 2 in the catalog

Helldivers 2 will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers at no extra cost starting August 12, 2026. This has already been announced.

The rest of the lineup for August 2026 is unusually high-caliber. Sony is deviating from its usual strategy of primarily releasing older titles and is bringing the co-op hit "Helldivers 2". directly on the day of the announcement into the catalog. This move coincides with a major content update for the shooter. For Sony, this is a logical step to keep service game player numbers stable on the PS5.

Blockbuster movies and medieval RPGs from mid-August

The remaining titles will follow on August 18th and 25th. With "Kingdom Come: Deliverance II," the service secures a true RPG heavyweight. The combination of a historical setting in 15th-century Bohemia and complex gameplay mechanics is specifically aimed at hardcore role-playing gamers.

The portfolio is rounded out by the indie phenomenon Vampire Survivors and the action-adventure Hell is Us. The latter focuses on melee combat and a semi-open world. A technical comparison to the PC version of Vampire Survivors reveals hardly any differences; on the console, the game simply scores points for its accessibility for short sessions.

The other access options at a glance

Metro Exodus (PS4, PS5)

Dying Light 2 (PS4, PS5)

Two Point Museum (PS5)

Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash (PS4)

Both "Metro Exodus" and "Dying Light 2" bring tried-and-tested open-world and survival games to the subscription service. This significantly broadens the range of titles available. However, the staggered release schedule is noticeable. Some titles, such as Two Point Museum and Hell is Us, won't launch until August 25th in regions like the US, UK, and Japan.

Classics in the premium price

Subscribers to the most expensive tier receive access to two retro titles. "Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams" brings back the PS2 era. This action game still offers nostalgic hack-and-slash mechanics set in feudal Japan.

From the PS1 era comes "Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire." As usual, Sony provides technical improvements. These include up-rendering, a rewind function, quick saves, and custom video filters. While this fixes the blurry original resolution of old CRT televisions, it doesn't change the game's dated design.

Sony is delivering a strong package in August. The immediate integration of Helldivers 2 significantly increases the value of the Extra subscription. Anyone who was already considering buying Kingdom Come II will save real money this month. The value factor is excellent.