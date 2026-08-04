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PlayStation Plus August 2026: New line-up is available now

PlayStation Plus Essential now includes Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition, Big Walk, and Signalis. All the details on the monthly games and free DLC.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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PlayStation Plus subscribers (Essential, Extra, Premium) can now add three new titles to their library. The video overview reveals what's new.

Included are:

  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition (PS4, PS5) – Open-world zombie slasher with parkour action, improved firearms and co-op mode for up to four players.
  • Big Walk (PS5) – Co-op multiplayer adventure focusing on puzzles, teamwork and entertaining communication.
  • signalis (PS4) – Atmospheric retro-style sci-fi survival horror for fans of resident evil and Silent Hill.

Bonus starting August 6th: The MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack It includes five avatars and 20 victory poses for PS5 players.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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