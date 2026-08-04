PlayStation Plus August 2026: New line-up is available now

PlayStation Plus subscribers (Essential, Extra, Premium) can now add three new titles to their library. The video overview reveals what's new.

Included are:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition (PS4, PS5) – Open-world zombie slasher with parkour action, improved firearms and co-op mode for up to four players.

(PS4, PS5) – Open-world zombie slasher with parkour action, improved firearms and co-op mode for up to four players. Big Walk (PS5) – Co-op multiplayer adventure focusing on puzzles, teamwork and entertaining communication.

(PS5) – Co-op multiplayer adventure focusing on puzzles, teamwork and entertaining communication. signalis (PS4) – Atmospheric retro-style sci-fi survival horror for fans of resident evil and Silent Hill.

Bonus starting August 6th: The MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack It includes five avatars and 20 victory poses for PS5 players.