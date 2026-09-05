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PlayStation Plus: Devolver shooter released as a day-one release for subscribers

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Sony is bringing the Devolver shooter Mycopunk to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium at launch. All the details on the free launch of the co-op title.

Mycopunk PS Plus

Sony has announced Devolver's co-op looter shooter "Mycopunk" as a day-one release in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs for October 2026.

Subscribers can download the title to their PS5 on release day at no extra cost, thus receiving the second day-one release this year. We'll tell you what "Mycopunk" is all about here.

Full-fledged modding on fungus-infested worlds

Four decommissioned robots make up the crew of the SAXON Corporation. Their job on the contaminated planet is to salvage scrap, exterminate insects, and prevent their own destruction. The developers combine classic sci-fi weapons with power tools from the hardware store. Players assemble these components into new attachments using a grid-based inventory and upgrade system.

The insect enemies use the world's corrupted technology against the team. Severed limbs of the opponents are left on the battlefield. Other creatures, meanwhile, grab the dropped items and arm themselves during the ongoing battle. Between missions, the perspective shifts to an orbital landing craft. Here, minigames await, while the insect veteran Roachard Cox assigns missions.

Full servers beat purchase price

Innovative multiplayer games rarely fail because of their ideas. They fail because of empty lobbies after two weeks. Devolver avoids this risk with its immediate distribution via PlayStation Plus. An existing subscriber base guarantees full servers at launch. Furthermore, the download is free of any financial hurdles.

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Sony, meanwhile, is using the indie launch as a springboard for higher subscription tiers and is enticing customers with the Day One label. Additionally, older titles like "Mega Man X Command Mission," "Dino Crisis 2," and the original "Ratchet & Clank" will be added to the service in the coming months. PlayStation Plus Premium catalogThe retro network serves as a supplement. The announcement's main focus is on securing the co-op community.

The dynamic part-stealing mechanics of opponents and the free weapon grid demand genuine teamwork. Thanks to the immediate PlayStation Plus launch, the necessary matchmaking is available on day one.

Are you swapping your regular co-op partners for the complex weapon synergies in Mycopunk, or are you sticking with your old core group?

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