PlayStation Plus: Renewed anger over the discrimination of European players

Sony is once again testing a staggered release model for PlayStation Plus, which this time disadvantages European players with a top title and is facing heavy criticism in the community.

While subscribers in the US, UK and Japan are playing the open-world action game Download Rise of the Ronin now Users in Europe and the rest of the world will have to wait until the standard update date of July 21st.

Sony's distribution experiment is causing frustration

Sony is changing its established practice of releasing all monthly new titles for its subscription service worldwide on the same day. The new, weekly staggered release is initially limited to the core markets of the USA, Japan, and the UK. For European players, this means an artificial wait of several days for the same content, such as "Rise of the Ronin"—despite identical subscription fees.

Koei Tecmo's action RPG launched in 2024 to mixed reviews but has since developed a loyal fanbase. The fact that this very popular title is now being used as leverage for a regional distribution experiment is causing resentment within the community. The unequal treatment of regions undermines the consistency of the global subscription service.

The community condemns the new strategy.

The reactions in gaming forums and on Reddit paint a clear picture. The criticism is explicitly not directed at the quality of the games offered, but rather at Sony's logistical implementation. Users are bothered by the lack of transparency and the unnecessary complexity of the new system.

One highly popular comment sums it up perfectly: "I don't hate it. The thing I do hate is the staggered release dates." Other users simply labeled the experiment "stupid." Another comment summarized the community's discontent even more drastically: “Dude fuck these staggered releases.”

Besides the frustration over the wait time, the new structure is causing confusion. One user describes the system as "annoying and confusing," but in the same breath points out that the immediate availability of "Rise of the Ronin" in the test regions is the only positive aspect of the chaos. This illustrates the problem. If players have to study tables to find out when they can play in their region, the subscription service has a usability issue.

With this strategy, Sony is creating a two-tier system for PlayStation Plus, unfairly disadvantaging European customers when it comes to the headline title of the month. Technically and in terms of gameplay, "Rise of the Ronin" remains a solid open-world title worth downloading. However, the uncoordinated release schedule temporarily devalues ​​the subscription in Europe. Subscribers should be prepared for Sony to further expand this annoying model if it proves successful. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth.