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PlayStation Plus Essential: First Day-One release in August confirmed

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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PS Plus Essential will offer the co-op game Big Walk for free at launch starting August 4, 2026. The adventure features cross-play for up to 12 players.

Big Walk PS Plus

A new PlayStation Plus lineup has been announced, and a new day one release has been confirmed for weeks. Sony will release the co-op game "Big Walk" on August 4, 2026, directly at its worldwide launch as an included title with PlayStation Plus Essential.

The multiplayer adventure from developer studio House House appear This means no additional costs for all basic subscribers. Sony is deviating significantly from its regular release structure shortly before announcing its full August lineup.

Rare strategy deviation in Sony's basic tariff

Sony primarily reserves day-one releases for its subscription's more expensive Extra and Premium tiers. The Essential plan has historically served as a window for already established productions or older catalog titles. It remains a rare exception for a new title from the developers of "Untitled Goose" Game to be immediately available in the Basic subscription.

The reason is simple. Co-op mechanics stand or fall with the player base. Without active servers, the concept dies.

Walker-Talker with crossplay for up to 12 players

"Big Walk" utilizes an open game world where two to twelve players work together to solve puzzles and navigate. The core gameplay element is based on direct, spatial voice communication. Volume adjusts to distance, reverb distorts voices in caves, and walkie-talkies bridge vast distances. If voice communication fails, only gestures and tools like flares, megaphones, or whiteboards remain.

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Studio House House isn't imposing platform restrictions. The game supports full cross-play between PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 from day one. While PC players on Steam regularly pay almost €20, Sony guarantees its subscribers unrestricted access at no extra cost.

A day-one release in the Essential plan isn't a gift, but a pragmatic move to secure server populations. Subscribers gain real added value without any financial risk. The download is immediately worthwhile for groups.

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Paolo Pinkel
27. July 2026 17: 20

Up to 12 players… you can already tell where this is going to end.

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