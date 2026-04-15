PlayStation Plus Extra April 2026: Sony mega-hit leads the line-up

Sony will integrate "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered", "The Crew Motorfest" and "Football Manager 26 Console" into the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog on April 21, 2026. This information comes from the latest leak at DealLabs.

With "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered," the franchise returns to the subscription service after the original version was removed from the catalog in May 2024. This new addition is the remaster released in October 2024, which primarily offers technical improvements to textures, lighting, and character models to visually align the game with its successor, Forbidden West.

Whether "Horizon Forbidden West" will be reinstated in service soon remains speculative; the source provides no reliable information on this.

Competitive comparison and engine change

The other highlights, “The Crew Motorfest” and “Football Manager 26 Console”, are not cross-platform new releases in the subscription segment.

The Crew Motorfest: The game was already added to Microsoft's Game Pass in November 2025.

The game was already added to Microsoft's Game Pass in November 2025. FootballManager 26: The current simulation is the first in the series to be based on the Unity engine. The title only recently made its way to Game Pass, in early April 2026.

That Sony is now releasing these titles for PlayStation Plus Extras This move is a reaction to competitors' exploitation of third-party licenses. Official confirmation of the full lineup, including the classic titles for premium subscribers, is expected later today, April 15th.

For subscribers, the return of Horizon in its remastered version is a significant upgrade, as the old version (PS4) was technically outdated. However, the simultaneous availability of The Crew and FM26 on Game Pass suggests that Sony is catching up rather than celebrating exclusive third-party premieres.

The return of Horizon as a remaster fills an illogical gap in Sony's portfolio. The fact that "The Crew Motorfest" and "Football Manager 26 Console" are only now being released after being available on Game Pass for months is not very appealing for multi-platform owners, but it does significantly enhance the extra catalog for PlayStation users.

The official announcement is expected in the late afternoon.