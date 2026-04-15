PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium April 2026: 7 new additions and a JRPG classic await

The official line-up for April 2026 has been announced: Sony will add titles to the catalog on April 21, including the horror adventure "The Casting of Frank Stone" and the indie hit Squirrel with a Gun.

Sony has announced its full lineup for PlayStation Plus Extras and Premium officially confirmed. In addition to the previously announced features... leaked Alongside heavyweights like "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered" and "The Crew Motorfest," the package includes other well-known titles covering the genre spectrum from roguelite action to narrative horror.

Exclusive content and technical hurdles

The official announcement clarifies an important detail regarding the hardware availability of "Horizon Zero Dawn." While PS5 owners will receive the graphically enhanced remastered version, PS4 users will have access to the Complete Edition in the catalog. This ensures that the franchise remains playable for all subscribers despite the technical differences.

The line-up at a glance:

The Casting of Frank Stone (PS5): Supermassive Games' cinematic horror game, set in the Dead by Daylight universe, is one of the highlights for story fans.

Supermassive Games' cinematic horror game, set in the Dead by Daylight universe, is one of the highlights for story fans. Warriors: Abyss (PS5, PS4): Koei Tecmo's new action roguelite sends players into mass battles with over 100 selectable heroes.

Koei Tecmo's new action roguelite sends players into mass battles with over 100 selectable heroes. Squirrel with a Gun (PS5): The viral sandbox shooter brings a humorous touch to the catalog.

The viral sandbox shooter brings a humorous touch to the catalog. Monster Train (PS5): A tactical deckbuilder that now also provides strategic depth on consoles.

Premium subscribers also receive access to Wild Arms 4. Originally released for the PlayStation 2, this classic game has been adapted for the PS4 and PS5 hardware. Technical features include up-rendering, a rewind function, quicksave slots, and specific video filters to customize the retro look.

A strategically broad package

Sony is delivering a significantly higher quantity of titles in April than in previous months. The addition of "The Casting of Frank Stone" is a particular highlight for fans of narrative-driven games, as the title is far from outdated.

With seven new additions to the bonus content section and a solid PS2 classic, April 2026 is shaping up to be a strong month. Of particular technical interest are the use of the Unity engine in "Football Manager 26" and the rewind function in Wild Arms 4. Sony is focusing less on brand-new blockbusters and more on a mix of technically polished titles (Horizon) and popular niche games.