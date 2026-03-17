PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium – Persona 5 Royal and Space Marine 2 are now included in the subscription!

The wait is over starting today: Sony has opened the doors and is letting the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Highlights for March 2026 unleash it on your hard drives.

With "Persona 5 Royal," a true content behemoth has arrived in the library today. The fact that we now have this JRPG masterpiece, including all DLCs and the new grappling hook stealth mechanic, "for free" with our subscription is a huge win for anyone who wants to lose themselves in Tokyo for 100 hours. Those who prefer something less stylish and more gory can dive straight into "Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2." Thanks to the fresh "Techmarine" content and the brutal performance on the PS5, it's the perfect game for a quick gaming session.

In addition to the headliners, "Blasphemous 2" for Souls fans and the dwarf survival adventure "Return to Moria" are also available starting today. While the premium section offers rather meager fare with the PSP classic "Tekken: Dark Resurrection," the PS5-focused lineup is of extremely high quality this time around.