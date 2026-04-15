PlayStation Plus: Free blockbuster for horror fans via Resident Evil Village

Anyone who spends half an hour immersed in the survival horror of "Resident Evil Village" before the end of April will receive a free movie credit for the Sony Pictures Core app from Sony. The offer cleverly links the PlayStation Plus game catalog with Sony's own streaming service and benefits from a fresh, cross-platform design update.

30 minutes of horror for a movie night

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can secure a free movie credit until April 30, 2026, by watching at least 30 minutes of "Resident evil village“Play. The title has been part of the game catalog since January, but this cross-promotion brings it back into focus just in time for the 30th anniversary of the Resident Evil series. The earned credit will be automatically added to the game until May 8th.” Sony Pictures Core App deposited.

The details of the promotion

Period: April 7 to April 30, 2026.

April 7 to April 30, 2026. Requirement: Active PS Plus Extra/Premium membership & download of the Sony Pictures Core App.

Active PS Plus Extra/Premium membership & download of the Sony Pictures Core App. Task: Start/play Resident Evil Village for at least 30 minutes.

Start/play Resident Evil Village for at least 30 minutes. Reward: One credit for an ad-free blockbuster (redeemable until May 2027).

Fresh look on PS5 and Bravia TVs

Especially fitting: Sony has given the visuals a facelift just in time for the promotion. Just like the PlayStation Plus dashboard, the Sony Pictures Core app has also received a comprehensive redesign. The new design looks significantly cleaner and more modern – and not just on the PS5.

Owners of a Bravia TV can also enjoy the new user interface, as the update was rolled out simultaneously for the Smart TV app. Navigating the film library now feels significantly smoother, noticeably increasing the incentive to redeem the free credit immediately.

Sony is clearly seizing the opportunity here: With the release of "Resident Evil Requiem" in February and the franchise's current 30th anniversary, interest in Capcom's horror saga is at its peak. The fact that "Resident Evil Village" was chosen as the trigger makes perfect sense – the game, with Dimitrescu Castle, offers one of the most atmospheric openings in the series' history, and its technical aspects still shine.

Why Sony is testing the "play-to-earn" approach

We've been seeing more and more of these kinds of promotions lately – Sony is desperately trying to increase the use of its add-on apps like Sony Pictures Core. Instead of just offering discounts, they're directly converting gameplay time into currency for other entertainment services.

Thanks to the new look of the PlayStation Plus and Movies app, the entire ecosystem now appears visually cohesive. For us gamers, it's a fair deal: 30 minutes of gameplay in exchange for a movie that would otherwise cost between €15 and €20 is a decent exchange rate.